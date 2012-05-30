May 30 Export premiums for corn shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf were flat to weaker on Wednesday as dull export demand pressured the market, traders said. * South American corn currently available at a discount to U.S. prices so new sales have been minimal. Brazilian corn offered at a 40 to 60 cent per bushel discount to U.S., traders said. * Asian feedmakers expected to buy more corn from September forward and less feed wheat amid an expected record-large corn harvest. * CBOT July corn futures shed 3 cents a bushel after tumbling by 16 cents the prior day. Deferred futures contracts posted modest gains on worries about hot, dry weather around the U.S. Midwest corn belt. * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady on light to moderate demand, traders said. * Poor Chinese crushing margins limiting demand for imported soybeans from the world's largest buyer. China's government grain think tank NCGOIC pegged supplies at Chinese ports up 700,000 tonnes from a month ago, trade sources said. * Wheat export premiums were steady to weak, with pressure from an advancing harvest in the northern hemisphere. * Iraq issued a tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat, closing on June 12 with offers valid through June 17. * Weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture export sales report delayed until Friday due to a federal holiday on Monday. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)