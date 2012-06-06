June 6 Old-crop U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast rose on Wednesday on tight supplies and a lack of farmer selling, while new-crop FOB basis offers held steady, traders said. * Offers for old-crop corn were thin as supplies were very difficult to source. U.S. domestic users bidding aggressively and farmers holding tight to their remaining corn. Ending stocks were also seen tighter than latest USDA forecast, traders said. * CIF basis values for nearby corn barges at the Gulf were 5 cents a bushel higher, even as spot futures prices climbed 3.3 percent. FOB basis offers for nearby shipments were nominally around 90 cents over CBOT July futures, up 5 cents. * Regular corn importers such as Japan and Mexico believed to still need corn for shipment before the next harvest. * China eyeing U.S. corn for July through September shipment amid good import margins for users in southern China, but no new sales could be confirmed, traders said. * USDA attache pegged China's corn imports in the 2011/12 marketing year at 5.5 million tonnes, 500,000 above the latest official USDA forecast and about 500,000 tonnes higher than China's current confirmed sales. * Attache added that Chinese government old-crop purchases could rise if prices remain competitive, but that privately held import quotas were exhausted or would not be used due to the high cost of shipping grain inland from ports. * Brazilian corn may soon be cleared by China for import, Brazil's agriculture ministry said. Similar to China's deal with Argentina, an agreement on phytosanitary measures could take at least a year to approve, traders said. * Week-long halt in grain sales by Argentine farmers began Wednesday. Export shipments not seen impacted. WHEAT, SOYBEANS * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady, underpinned by good steady export demand from routine importers in the Middle East and North Africa, traders said. * Wheat basis offers held despite an advancing U.S. winter crop harvest as many farmers were delivering only previously contracted grain to elevators while storing the rest and awaiting higher prices. * Soybean export premiums at the Gulf were mostly steady on routine demand. * USDA confirmed the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2011/12 shipment. China may have bought another cargo on Wednesday for August shipment from the Pacific Northwest, a trader said. * Corn export sales last week seen at 450,000-750,000 tonnes, traders forecast ahead of Thursday's USDA weekly export sales report. Soybean sales seen at 600,000-850,000 tonnes, wheat at 400,000-500,000 tonnes. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)