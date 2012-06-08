June 8 U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were higher on Friday as tight old-crop stocks and slow farmer sales supported basis values, even as futures rallied, traders said. * Spot corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose more than 8 percent this week on historically tight old-crop supplies and strong demand from domestic users. Domestic demand prevented more corn from flowing to Gulf export terminals. * Export demand for corn was minimal amid surging prices and cheaper available supplies in South America. But offers from exporters for nearby shipments of corn were thin as sourcing a large volume of the grain was currently very difficult. * U.S. Gulf FOB prices were $35 to $38 per tonne higher than South American prices, according to Reuters data. * South Korea's NOFI bought a cargo of U.S. corn in a tender overnight, along with some corn from India, traders said. Other regular corn importers like Japan and Mexico believed to still need shipments of old-crop corn, but demand was muted on Friday. SOYBEANS, WHEAT * U.S. soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast were steady to firm on tight supplies and solid demand from top importer China. * USDA confirmed private sales of 60,000 tonnes old-crop U.S. soybeans and 350,000 tonnes new-crop to China, along with 120,000 tonnes old-crop beans to Egypt. USDA also announced 285,000 tonnes in sales to China earlier this week. * Traders said Chinese importers bought about 30 cargoes of soybeans this week from all origins. * Farmer strike in Argentina raising concern about delays to export shipments as farmers have halted sales for a week. * U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf were quietly steady ahead of the weekend, with few international tenders outstanding. * An Iraqi tender for at least 50,000 tonnes wheat closes on Tuesday. Traders said U.S. wheat has a strong chance to trade in the tender amid competitive prices. * Sanctions-hit Iran needs to buy some 2 million tonnes of milling wheat in the next few months after some of the 3 million tonnes it has already imported this year had to be diverted to animal feed, a French grain exporters' lobby said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)