June 18 U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Monday in nearby positions and steady to weak in new-crop months following a steep rally in futures prices, traders said. * Nearby corn offers were thin, quoted nominally at historically high basis due to very tight old-crop supplies. * Much of the recent demand for corn has been for new-crop supplies, but demand was quiet on Monday after December futures on the Chicago Board of Trade prices surged 5.5 percent, the most for the contract in 15 months. * Chinese importers have inquired about U.S. corn prices in recent days amid positive import margins, but traders could not confirm any fresh sales. * USDA export inspections data on Monday showed nearly 200,000 tonnes corn inspected for China for shipment from the U.S. West Coast. USDA also reported about 170,000 tonnes Gulf to Japan and 125,000 tonnes to Mexico from the Gulf and interior. * Hard red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were steady to firm amid good demand prospects and tight supplies in the marketing pipeline. Soft red winter wheat premiums were flat. * Iraq passed on U.S. wheat in its latest tender and bought 250,000 tonnes from Australia, Russia, Canada. * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were unchanged, underpinned by steady demand by China, traders said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)