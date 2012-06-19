June 19 U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf
Coast were mostly steady to weaker on Tuesday, pressured by
sluggish demand as cheaper grain was available from rival
origins, traders said.
* Corn demand blunted further by surging futures prices,
which sent many buyers to the sidelines. New-crop December corn
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rallied more than 10
percent in two days on worries about crop-damaging weather.
* For July shipments, Brazilian corn at Paranagua port
offered at about $234 per tonne, FOB, Argentine corn
C-FOBARG-P1 offered around $230 per tonne, FOB. Spot shipments
from U.S. Gulf nominally around $274 a tonne, FOB. 2YC-USG-C1
* Nearby U.S. corn basis values remain elevated due to very
tight supplies of old-crop grain. Many exporters reluctant to
quote old-crop offers as corn was very difficult to source.
* Some farmer selling of old-crop corn reported on Tuesday
as futures rallied, but much of that grain absorbed by the
domestic market, traders said.
* Some new-crop corn sales also reported. But some farmers
in the drought-hit eastern Corn Belt have been buying back
forward-sold corn amid uncertainty that they will reap any
grain.
SOYBEANS, WHEAT
* Soybean export premiums were steady to weak amid limited
export demand and surging futures, which triggered light farmer
sales of new-crop soybeans, traders said.
* China may have booked a cargo of new-crop U.S. Gulf
soybeans on Tuesday in routine buying, along with at least two
cargoes of South American soybeans.
* Strong Chinese demand whittling down soy inventories in
the United States and South America, analysts with Oil World
said.
* Private exporters sold 140,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans for
2011/12 delivery to unknown destinations, USDA said early
Tuesday.
* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady,
underpinned by good demand prospects for U.S. wheat and tight
supplies in the marketing pipeline.
* Argentina on Tuesday authorized the export of 6 million
tonnes of 2012/13 wheat under its export quota system.
* Australian wheat stocks fell 16 percent in May in the
largest monthly draw-down in at least three years, the
Australian Bureau of Statistics said.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)