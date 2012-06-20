June 20 U.S. soybean export premiums at the Gulf
Coast were mostly steady on Wednesday amid light to moderate
demand and adequate supplies in the export pipeline, traders
said.
* Gulf exporters currently well-supplied with soybeans
following accelerated farmer sales this week.
* U.S. soybean demand by China, the top importer, has been
light this week and mostly focuses on new-crop. One additional
new-crop cargo may have traded on Thursday, a trader said.
* China believed to be about 50 percent covered for its
October through December soybean import purchases, traders said.
* Rain in southern Brazil extending ship lineups at Santos
and Paranagua ports.
* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were ill-defined in
nearby shipment positions and quietly steady in new-crop months,
traders said.
* Cheaper corn available from South America and the Black
Sea region, undercutting U.S. corn export prospects.
* Old-crop FOB corn basis offers were thin and quoted
nominally near recent high levels as exporters having difficulty
sourcing enough grain.
WHEAT
* Wheat export premiums at the Gulf were steady with a firm
tone amid strong global demand for wheat from numerous origins,
largely from buyers in the Middle East and North Africa.
* Export prospects for U.S. soft red winter wheat were
strong as the variety was among the least expensive in the
world. Hard red winter wheat sales prospects blunted by high
prices, traders said.
* Algeria bought about 600,000 tonnes milling wheat via a
tender, believed to be French origin.
* Iraq issued a fresh tender, closing July 1, to buy at
least 50,000 tonnes wheat from all origins in its second tender
this month. Traders said the quick succession of
Iraq's tenders underscores the strength of demand currently from
buyers in the region.
* Jordan seeking wheat in another large tender closing next
week.
* India could export up to 3 million tonnes of wheat to Iran
if supplies are requested, India's food minister said on
Wednesday.
* Wheat export sales last week estimated at 300,000-500,000
tonnes, traders said ahead of Thursday's weekly USDA export
sales report. Corn sales seen at 450,000-650,000 tonnes,
soybeans at 700,000-950,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)