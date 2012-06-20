June 20 U.S. soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Wednesday amid light to moderate demand and adequate supplies in the export pipeline, traders said. * Gulf exporters currently well-supplied with soybeans following accelerated farmer sales this week. * U.S. soybean demand by China, the top importer, has been light this week and mostly focuses on new-crop. One additional new-crop cargo may have traded on Thursday, a trader said. * China believed to be about 50 percent covered for its October through December soybean import purchases, traders said. * Rain in southern Brazil extending ship lineups at Santos and Paranagua ports. * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were ill-defined in nearby shipment positions and quietly steady in new-crop months, traders said. * Cheaper corn available from South America and the Black Sea region, undercutting U.S. corn export prospects. * Old-crop FOB corn basis offers were thin and quoted nominally near recent high levels as exporters having difficulty sourcing enough grain. WHEAT * Wheat export premiums at the Gulf were steady with a firm tone amid strong global demand for wheat from numerous origins, largely from buyers in the Middle East and North Africa. * Export prospects for U.S. soft red winter wheat were strong as the variety was among the least expensive in the world. Hard red winter wheat sales prospects blunted by high prices, traders said. * Algeria bought about 600,000 tonnes milling wheat via a tender, believed to be French origin. * Iraq issued a fresh tender, closing July 1, to buy at least 50,000 tonnes wheat from all origins in its second tender this month. Traders said the quick succession of Iraq's tenders underscores the strength of demand currently from buyers in the region. * Jordan seeking wheat in another large tender closing next week. * India could export up to 3 million tonnes of wheat to Iran if supplies are requested, India's food minister said on Wednesday. * Wheat export sales last week estimated at 300,000-500,000 tonnes, traders said ahead of Thursday's weekly USDA export sales report. Corn sales seen at 450,000-650,000 tonnes, soybeans at 700,000-950,000 tonnes. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)