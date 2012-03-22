March 22 U.S. soybean export premiums at the
Gulf Coast were flat on Thursday despite firmer nearby CIF basis
bids as less expensive South American soybeans undercut demand
for U.S. old-crop export, traders said.
* Light demand from some European and Latin American
countries noted for small U.S. spring and summer soybean
shipments. Some Chinese inquiries for new-crop U.S. shipments
reported, but no sales could be confirmed, traders said.
* Top importer China seeking larger volume near-term soy
purchases from Brazil and Argentina. China may have bought at
least two cargoes of Argentine soybeans on Thursday for
June-July shipment, a trader said.
* Nearby CIF soybean basis bids rose by about 2 to 4 cents
per bushel on Thursday on scattered demand from short-bought
exporters. Farmer selling of soybeans has slowed considerably
this week as futures turned lower, which supported CIF basis.
CORN, WHEAT
* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were about steady on
Thursday amid sluggish demand as regular buyers have filled most
of their immediate needs with large purchases over recent weeks,
traders said.
* USDA data released on Thursday showed U.S. corn export
sales last week at the highest in five weeks, with Japan's
weekly purchases the largest since October.
* Traders monitoring potential corn demand from China as
domestic prices there remain near record highs and as U.S.
prices approach levels which last triggered Chinese purchases.
* Agriculture Ministry in Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn
exporter, on Thursday pegged the corn crop at 21.2 million
tonnes, below USDA view of 22 million.
* Talks between striking Argentine grain truckers and the
government broke down on Thursday. A prolonged strike would
threaten export shipments.
* Soft red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast were mostly steady on Thursday while hard red winter wheat
premiums were steady to weaker, traders said.
* Global wheat demand remains strong, although a wave of
purchases this week was filled mostly by South American
suppliers.
* Talk circulated of worse-than-expected winterkill damage
in German and French wheat areas, traders said.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)