Feb 6 Soy export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast weakened on Monday on expectations that more soybeans will soon be available from Brazil, a major competitor for business on the world market, traders said. * Export premiums for corn and wheat were mostly steady, traders said. * Brazilian soybeans became more attractive to foreign buyers as soy basis levels weakened in Brazil due to projections for increased supplies, traders said. Brazil's harvest is underway but has been delayed by rains in some northern areas. * Foreign buyers prefer securing fresh soybeans from Brazil's harvest to soybeans from the fall harvest in the United States, traders said. They expect "flows [of soybeans] will start to roll" in Brazil following recent delays, one trader said. * Still, crop losses due to poor weather in Brazil have set the stage for an increase in foreign demand for U.S. soybeans, traders said. The increase in export sales will likely be for delivery when Brazil's inventories grow tight in October, November and December, one exporter said. * Other analysts are keeping an eye open for near-term sales. China, the world's top soy importer, is likely to buy more U.S. soybeans this quarter, as a withering drought is expected to cut the South American harvest, pushing soy prices up to fresh highs, some analysts said. * Grain analysts Celeres cut their forecast for Brazil's soy harvest to 72 million tonnes from 74.4 million last month due to bad weather. The crop suffered from damaging dryness in the south. * Export sales of U.S. corn to Mexico have been solid and should stay strong due to crop losses from a drought there, traders said. * Foreign demand from less-traditional buyers should increase if corn prices return to the area around $6 a bushel, a trader said. Exporters have more trouble uncovering demand at current prices closer to $6.50 a bushel, he said. * Demand for U.S. wheat has been decent, with some commercial pricing seen on Monday, traders said. * Grain users are concerned about crop losses due to extremely cold temperatures in Russia and Ukraine, which are both large wheat exporters, traders said. Reduced wheat exports from the Black Sea region and Europe following very active shipments early in the marketing year are likely to bolster U.S. wheat exports, they said. * Weekly U.S. corn export inspections of 39.4 million bushels topped analysts' expections of 31-36 million bushels. Soybean export inspections of 37.3 million were within estimates for 28-38 million tonnes, and wheat inspections of 14.5 million tonnes were below estimates for 16-20 million tonnes. * European milling wheat futures rose on Monday to their highest level in nearly eight months amid nervousness about the risk of crop damage from cold weather in Europe. * Market participants are waiting for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to update its global supply and demand estimates in a crop report due out on Thursday. Analysts expect the USDA to cut its estimates for corn and soy output in Brazil and Argentina due to poor weather, according to a Reuters poll. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)