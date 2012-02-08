Feb 8 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady to firm on Wednesday, underpinned by moderate export demand and a tight supply of corn in position near Gulf shipping facilities, traders said. * Japan and Mexico, the top two importers of U.S. corn, inquired about March and April shipments on Wednesday, but demand was otherwise muted ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly report on Thursday, traders said. * USDA expected to cut its Argentine and Brazilian corn production forecasts. Also seen trimming U.S. and world corn ending stocks. * Tight corn supplies in position near Gulf export terminals sent basis bids for prompt barges sharply higher on Wednesday. Gulf exporters were not offering corn for February shipment due to the lack of readily available grain. * Afloat corn barges south of Cairo, Illinois, traded as high as 85 cents a bushel over Chicago Board of Trade March corn futures, up 8 cents from bids late on Tuesday and a 10-cent premium to first half February bids. * FOB basis offers for corn loaded in the first half of March were around 73 cents over March futures, up a penny. February offers were scarce. SOYBEANS, WHEAT * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were about steady on Wednesday amid quiet export demand, although bids for CIF barges that feed the export market were steady to firm. * U.S. soybean prices were competitive with Brazilian soybeans through March and early April, traders said. Brazilian export premiums have eased this week, but remained supported by limited nearby loading capacity at ports, they said. * U.S. soybeans may capture demand at times this spring, even as new-crop South American prices undercut U.S. prices, as tight capacity and loading delays in South America due to logistics snags or labor disputes divert demand to the United States. * Brazilian dockworkers called off a one-day strike on Wednesday. * Wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast held steady on Wednesday amid signs of rising demand for U.S. supplies, particularly for soft red winter wheat, traders said. * Spain bought around 200,000 tonnes U.S. wheat in past weeks as traditional supplies from Eastern Europe dried up, traders said. Other EU countries were inquiring about prices this week, a trader said. * Tunisia bought 50,000 tonnes optional-origin soft wheat on Wednesday. Syria made no purchase in an international tender to buy 100,000 tonnes wheat which closed on Monday. * Taiwan Flour Millers' Association issued a tender to purchase 85,250 U.S. milling wheat. * Wheat export sales last week estimated at 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes, traders said ahead of Thursday's weekly USDA export sales report. Corn sales seen at 800,000 to 1.15 million tonnes, soybeans at 550,000 to 700,000 tonnes. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)