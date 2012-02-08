Feb 8 Corn export premiums at the U.S.
Gulf Coast were mostly steady to firm on Wednesday, underpinned
by moderate export demand and a tight supply of corn in position
near Gulf shipping facilities, traders said.
* Japan and Mexico, the top two importers of U.S. corn,
inquired about March and April shipments on Wednesday, but
demand was otherwise muted ahead of a U.S. Department of
Agriculture monthly report on Thursday, traders said.
* USDA expected to cut its Argentine and Brazilian corn
production forecasts. Also seen trimming U.S.
and world corn ending stocks.
* Tight corn supplies in position near Gulf export terminals
sent basis bids for prompt barges sharply higher on Wednesday.
Gulf exporters were not offering corn for February shipment due
to the lack of readily available grain.
* Afloat corn barges south of Cairo, Illinois, traded as
high as 85 cents a bushel over Chicago Board of Trade March corn
futures, up 8 cents from bids late on Tuesday and a
10-cent premium to first half February bids.
* FOB basis offers for corn loaded in the first half of
March were around 73 cents over March futures, up a penny.
February offers were scarce.
SOYBEANS, WHEAT
* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were about
steady on Wednesday amid quiet export demand, although bids for
CIF barges that feed the export market were steady to firm.
* U.S. soybean prices were competitive with Brazilian
soybeans through March and early April, traders said. Brazilian
export premiums have eased this week, but remained supported by
limited nearby loading capacity at ports, they said.
* U.S. soybeans may capture demand at times this spring,
even as new-crop South American prices undercut U.S. prices, as
tight capacity and loading delays in South America due to
logistics snags or labor disputes divert demand to the United
States.
* Brazilian dockworkers called off a one-day strike on
Wednesday.
* Wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast held steady on
Wednesday amid signs of rising demand for U.S. supplies,
particularly for soft red winter wheat, traders said.
* Spain bought around 200,000 tonnes U.S. wheat in past
weeks as traditional supplies from Eastern Europe dried up,
traders said. Other EU countries were inquiring
about prices this week, a trader said.
* Tunisia bought 50,000 tonnes optional-origin soft wheat on
Wednesday. Syria made no purchase in an
international tender to buy 100,000 tonnes wheat which closed on
Monday.
* Taiwan Flour Millers' Association issued a tender to
purchase 85,250 U.S. milling wheat.
* Wheat export sales last week estimated at 450,000 to
650,000 tonnes, traders said ahead of Thursday's weekly USDA
export sales report. Corn sales seen at 800,000 to 1.15 million
tonnes, soybeans at 550,000 to 700,000 tonnes.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)