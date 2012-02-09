Feb 9 Rising global demand supported wheat
export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Thursday, traders
said.
* Sales of U.S. wheat were mostly to routine buyers, with
Japan's Ministry of Agriculture booking a total of 75,742 tonnes
of food wheat from the United States and Canada in its weekly
tender.
* South Korea's Major Feedmill Group bought four
55,000-tonne cargoes of any-origin feed wheat for May and June
arrival, U.S. traders said.
* The biggest deals in recent days were struck for non-U.S.
wheat, traders said. They noted an increase in buying interest
from the Middle East and North Africa at a time when
international tensions are high.
* Buyers from Iran booked about 200,000 tonnes of Brazilian
wheat and 200,000 tonnes of German wheat for nearby shipment,
European traders said. Financial sanctions have
hurt Iran's ability to import basic foodstuffs, and importers
were said to be paying for grain with gold bullion to avoid the
sanctions.
* Algeria bought at least 700,000 tonnes of optional origin
milling wheat for shipment in April and May, its largest
purchase in more than a year, traders said. Some
U.S. traders noted the size did not seem particularly large if
the grain is intended to cover needs for both months.
* Syria and Bangladesh issued new tenders for wheat, traders
said. Iraq bought 100,000 tonnes of wheat from Australia, they
said.
CORN, SOY
* Activity in FOB markets was subdued because many exporters
were attending an industry meeting in New Orleans, U.S. traders
said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly crop
report, cut its estimates for corn and soy output in South
America, as expected. Drought has hurt crops in Argentina and
Brazil.
* Brazil's government pared back its forecast for soy
production on Thursday but raised its estimate for the corn
harvest.
* The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange dropped its forecast for
corn production 3 percent to 21.3 million tons due to dryness.
* FOB basis offers for corn loaded in the first half of
March was steady around 72 cents over March futures.
* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were
slightly softer amid quiet export demand. The United States
faces increasing competition for export business from Brazil,
which is harvesting its crop, traders said, adding that concerns
about crop losses were already factored in.
* FOB basis offers for soybeans loaded in February were
about 80 cents, down 2 cents from Wednesday. They were about 75
cents for March, down about three cents.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)