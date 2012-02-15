Feb 15 Soybean export premiums at the U.S.
Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Wednesday on strong export
demand amid unusually high prices for competing Brazilian
new-crop supplies, traders said.
* Lighter-than-anticipated farmer sales in Brazil propping
up premiums there and seen keeping U.S. soybeans competitive on
the world market through at least March. Harvest is ramping up
in Brazil, but basis values are at record highs for the time of
year, several traders said.
* Half of the soy and corn export capacity at Santos,
Brazil's biggest port, is shut down after a ship collided with a
grain loader. Market impact limited in the short-term, but
prolonged delays could divert demand to other suppliers and
raise food prices.
* A Chinese trade delegation on Wednesday signed agreements
to buy 8.62 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans. Further signings on
Thursday will bring that total to more than 12 million tonnes.
* Private exporters sold 116,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to
China for 2011/12 delivery, USDA said early on Wednesday.
Another cargo may have traded since then for
near-term shipment from the Pacific Northwest, traders said.
* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to
firm on Wednesday, supported by good demand mostly from regular
U.S. corn customers.
* South Korean feedmakers bought five cargoes of corn on
Wednesday, including four that were U.S. origin, for May and
June arrival.
* Japanese buying interest also noted by U.S. corn exporters
on Wednesday.
* Argentine and Chinese officials sign protocol allowing
China to buy Argentine corn products, Argentina's agricultural
minister announced on Wednesday. The agreement
had been expected early this year.
WHEAT
* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly
steady Wednesday, underpinned by good export demand prospects.
* Egypt's GASC seeking cargoes of wheat for April 11-20
shipment, with results expected early Thursday.
* GASC bought its first U.S. wheat in nearly eight months in
its previous tender. U.S. wheat should again be competitive,
with SRW wheat prices at the Gulf currently around $260 to $262
per tonne FOB, traders said.
* Saudi Arabia seeking 330,000 tons hard wheat for shipment
during May and June. Traders said U.S. and
Canadian wheat could compete for the business, while Australian
offers may be limited.
* Traders estimated U.S. corn export sales last week at
550,000-750,000 tonnes ahead of Thursday's weekly USDA report.
Soybean sales seen at 600,000-750,000 tonnes, wheat at
450,000-650,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)