Feb 15 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Wednesday on strong export demand amid unusually high prices for competing Brazilian new-crop supplies, traders said. * Lighter-than-anticipated farmer sales in Brazil propping up premiums there and seen keeping U.S. soybeans competitive on the world market through at least March. Harvest is ramping up in Brazil, but basis values are at record highs for the time of year, several traders said. * Half of the soy and corn export capacity at Santos, Brazil's biggest port, is shut down after a ship collided with a grain loader. Market impact limited in the short-term, but prolonged delays could divert demand to other suppliers and raise food prices. * A Chinese trade delegation on Wednesday signed agreements to buy 8.62 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans. Further signings on Thursday will bring that total to more than 12 million tonnes. * Private exporters sold 116,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to China for 2011/12 delivery, USDA said early on Wednesday. Another cargo may have traded since then for near-term shipment from the Pacific Northwest, traders said. * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Wednesday, supported by good demand mostly from regular U.S. corn customers. * South Korean feedmakers bought five cargoes of corn on Wednesday, including four that were U.S. origin, for May and June arrival. * Japanese buying interest also noted by U.S. corn exporters on Wednesday. * Argentine and Chinese officials sign protocol allowing China to buy Argentine corn products, Argentina's agricultural minister announced on Wednesday. The agreement had been expected early this year. WHEAT * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady Wednesday, underpinned by good export demand prospects. * Egypt's GASC seeking cargoes of wheat for April 11-20 shipment, with results expected early Thursday. * GASC bought its first U.S. wheat in nearly eight months in its previous tender. U.S. wheat should again be competitive, with SRW wheat prices at the Gulf currently around $260 to $262 per tonne FOB, traders said. * Saudi Arabia seeking 330,000 tons hard wheat for shipment during May and June. Traders said U.S. and Canadian wheat could compete for the business, while Australian offers may be limited. * Traders estimated U.S. corn export sales last week at 550,000-750,000 tonnes ahead of Thursday's weekly USDA report. Soybean sales seen at 600,000-750,000 tonnes, wheat at 450,000-650,000 tonnes. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)