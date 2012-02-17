Feb 17 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady to firm on Friday on robust demand helped by unseasonably lofty Brazilian new-crop prices, traders said. * USDA on Friday confirmed the sale of 2.92 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans, most of it for 2012/13 delivery. The sales were the result of purchase agreements signed earlier this week by a Chinese trade delegation in Des Moines. * The delegation this week signed agreements to buy 13.4 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans. * Taiwan's BSPA seeking 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes U.S. or Brazilian soybeans for March-April shipment. * Export demand for spot shipments of U.S. soybeans supported by firm cash premiums in Brazil, where slow farmer selling amid uncertainty about new-crop yields supported prices. * March cash premiums for Brazilian soybeans were near 90 cents a bushel over CBOT March futures, which traders said was a record high for that shipping period. U.S. Gulf FOB basis offers were around 85 cents over. * Tight nearby supplies of soybeans at the Gulf kept nearby prices at a premium to deferred. * Slowed barge movement on the Mississippi River upriver from New Orleans due to a barge collision and oil spill could further underpin the nearby basis. * Grain loading at a damaged terminal at Brazil's Santos Port to resume at half capacity, ending a five-day interruption to exports following an accident this week. WHEAT, CORN * Soft red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were flat on Friday while hard red winter wheat premiums were firm on hopes for improved export sales, traders said. * Multiple origins could be competitive in two upcoming tenders for hard wheat, including U.S. HRW. Saudi Arabia seeking 330,000 tons shipment during May and June. Iraq seeking wheat in a tender that closes on Sunday. * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Friday, underpinned by tight nearby supplies and routine demand mostly from regular U.S. corn importers. * USDA on Friday confirmed a 132,000-tonne U.S. corn sale to South Korea and a 120,000-tonne SRW wheat sale to Egypt. Both were confirmations of sales reported earlier this week, traders said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)