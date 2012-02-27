Feb 27 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Monday on good export prospects amid disappointing South American soy yields and logistical snags in Brazil, traders said. * New Chinese demand for U.S. soy was quiet on Monday after active buying by the world's top importer last week. Chinese importers were believed to have all their March shipment needs filled, about 80 percent for April and about 60 percent filled for May, a trader said. * South American export premiums were firm as a smaller-than-anticipated soy crop was keeping U.S. soybeans competitive on the world market during much of the traditional South American export season from April through September, traders said. U.S. soy was offered at a premium in most cases, but were "within a few cents." * Some analysts forecast a South American crop at least 12 million tonnes smaller than last season, which could boost U.S. exports by 5 million tonnes or more above current forecasts, much of that in the 2012/13 marketing year. * Brazil's soy crop pegged at 68 million tonnes by consultancy Agrural, down from prior forecast for 70.2 million tonnes. Agroconsult pegged Brazil's crop at 69.9 million tonnes, down 1.1 million from the prior estimate. * Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed more than 1 percent higher at a five-month high on Monday, climbing for a sixth straight session on rising export demand. WHEAT, CORN * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were about steady amid mostly quiet demand, traders said. * Firm Chinese domestic corn prices may entice importers to book more U.S. old-crop corn purchases near current prices, traders said. No fresh demand was reported this week following last week's purchase of two cargoes by a Chinese importer. * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were unchanged on Monday To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)