March 5 Soybean export premiums at the
U.S. Gulf Coast held steady on Monday, underpinned by solid
demand for old- and new-crop supplies amid lofty South American
prices, traders said.
* Chinese buyers inquired about prices for late spring and
early summer shipments of soybeans from the U.S. and South
America, but traders could not confirm any sales were completed
on Monday.
* China bought at least one U.S. soy cargo on Friday for
April shipment and several near term shipments on Thursday.
* U.S. Gulf old-crop soybean prices were competitive, within
a few cents per bushel of South American prices for shipments
through the summer, traders said.
* Brazilian cash soy basis supported by disappointing yields
which were holding back more active farmer sales and by strong
domestic demand which limited the flow of soybeans to ports.
* Private analysts Celeres and Aboive reduced their
Brazilian soy crop forecasts due to dry weather. Aboive also
reduced its Brazil soybean export view.
* USDA to update its balance sheet Friday. Most traders and
analysts expect USDA to reduce its South American soy figures.
CORN, WHEAT
* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly
steady to firm on Monday, with spot values supported by tight
supplies, traders said.
* CIF basis for March corn barges was 3 cents a bushel
higher on Monday as recent slow farmer selling kept available
supplies near Gulf export facilities tight. Scattered farmer
sales reported on Monday, but it will take weeks for the grain
to arrive at the Gulf.
* U.S. corn export demand was moderate and limited mostly to
routine buyers. Prices for exports from rival suppliers were
more competitive with U.S. corn as U.S. corn futures hit a
four-month high.
* Soft red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
were quietly unchanged. Hard red winter wheat premiums were firm
on Monday, supported by good export demand and limited supplies
available to exporters, traders said.
* Iraq issued a tender for a nominal 50,000 tonnes of any
origin wheat, excluding Romania. Iraq bought
Canadian wheat in its previous tender. Canadian and U.S. likely
to be competitive in the latest tender, traders said.
* Rumors of additional U.S. HRW wheat sales to Iran could
not be confirmed after 120,000 tonnes sold to Iran last week.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)