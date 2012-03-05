March 5 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady on Monday, underpinned by solid demand for old- and new-crop supplies amid lofty South American prices, traders said. * Chinese buyers inquired about prices for late spring and early summer shipments of soybeans from the U.S. and South America, but traders could not confirm any sales were completed on Monday. * China bought at least one U.S. soy cargo on Friday for April shipment and several near term shipments on Thursday. * U.S. Gulf old-crop soybean prices were competitive, within a few cents per bushel of South American prices for shipments through the summer, traders said. * Brazilian cash soy basis supported by disappointing yields which were holding back more active farmer sales and by strong domestic demand which limited the flow of soybeans to ports. * Private analysts Celeres and Aboive reduced their Brazilian soy crop forecasts due to dry weather. Aboive also reduced its Brazil soybean export view. * USDA to update its balance sheet Friday. Most traders and analysts expect USDA to reduce its South American soy figures. CORN, WHEAT * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady to firm on Monday, with spot values supported by tight supplies, traders said. * CIF basis for March corn barges was 3 cents a bushel higher on Monday as recent slow farmer selling kept available supplies near Gulf export facilities tight. Scattered farmer sales reported on Monday, but it will take weeks for the grain to arrive at the Gulf. * U.S. corn export demand was moderate and limited mostly to routine buyers. Prices for exports from rival suppliers were more competitive with U.S. corn as U.S. corn futures hit a four-month high. * Soft red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were quietly unchanged. Hard red winter wheat premiums were firm on Monday, supported by good export demand and limited supplies available to exporters, traders said. * Iraq issued a tender for a nominal 50,000 tonnes of any origin wheat, excluding Romania. Iraq bought Canadian wheat in its previous tender. Canadian and U.S. likely to be competitive in the latest tender, traders said. * Rumors of additional U.S. HRW wheat sales to Iran could not be confirmed after 120,000 tonnes sold to Iran last week. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)