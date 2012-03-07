March 7 Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by an expected boost in demand from Egypt, traders said. * The Egyptian state's main wheat buying agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Wednesday set a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for April 21-30 shipment. * Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, will likely buy U.S. wheat because "it's the cheapest wheat around at the moment," an exporter said. * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast also were steady on routine demand and tight old-crop supplies, traders said. * Iran's state-owned animal feed group SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase 100,000 tonnes of corn and 100,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Wednesday. The tender continues a surge of grain imports by Iran in recent weeks. * About 20 grains vessels were slowed in Argentina on Wednesday, according to dock workers on strike since last week to demand fuller staffing of their shifts, a protest that could bog down key soy exports. * Taiwan's Breakfast Soybean Procurement Association (BSPA) will issue an international tender to purchase 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes of soybeans from the United States or Brazil, trade sources said on Wednesday. * High Brazilian soybean prices amid disappointing new-crop yields and strong domestic demand keeping U.S. soy competitive into the summer months. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)