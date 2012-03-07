March 7 Wheat export premiums at the U.S.
Gulf Coast held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by an expected
boost in demand from Egypt, traders said.
* The Egyptian state's main wheat buying agency, the General
Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Wednesday set a
tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global
suppliers for April 21-30 shipment.
* Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, will likely buy
U.S. wheat because "it's the cheapest wheat around at the
moment," an exporter said.
* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast also were
steady on routine demand and tight old-crop supplies, traders
said.
* Iran's state-owned animal feed group SLAL has issued an
international tender to purchase 100,000 tonnes of corn and
100,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Wednesday.
The tender continues a surge of grain imports by Iran in recent
weeks.
* About 20 grains vessels were slowed in Argentina on
Wednesday, according to dock workers on strike since last week
to demand fuller staffing of their shifts, a protest that could
bog down key soy exports.
* Taiwan's Breakfast Soybean Procurement Association (BSPA)
will issue an international tender to purchase 40,000 to 60,000
tonnes of soybeans from the United States or Brazil, trade
sources said on Wednesday.
* High Brazilian soybean prices amid disappointing new-crop
yields and strong domestic demand keeping U.S. soy competitive
into the summer months.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)