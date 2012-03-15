March 15 U.S. wheat export premiums at the
Gulf Coast held near steady on Thursday, despite a sharp jump in
futures prices, on strong global demand for wheat from the
United States and other origins, traders said.
* U.S. soft wheat remained among the least expensive in the
world, even after benchmark Chicago Board of Trade futures price
rallied 3 percent on Thursday. Hard red winter wheat was largely
competitive with other origins, traders said.
* Iranian demand for imported wheat remains strong, with
buyers seeking offers for U.S. wheat this week. Total confirmed
U.S. HRW wheat sales to date to Iran at 180,000 tonnes and
trader sources said total deals agreed so far were closer to
400,000 tonnes.
* One cargo of U.S. soft red winter wheat traded to Egypt's
GASC in a tender on Thursday along with a cargo of Canadian soft
wheat.
* Iraq bought 300,000 tonnes of Canadian wheat in a tender
for a nominal 50,000 tonnes.
* Japan bought 135,724 tonnes of U.S. wheat in its regular
weekly tender.
SOYBEANS, CORN
* Soybean export premiums were steady on Thursday,
underpinned by regular demand from China for both old- and
new-crop shipments, traders said. Nearby demand fueled by South
American production and logistics problems.
* Port congestion in Brazil seen continuing for at least a
month, with 4 to 4.5 million tonnes of soybeans waiting to load.
Delays of nearly three weeks reported at Paranagua.
* U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were flat to
down slightly on Thursday amid rising futures prices which
weighed on CIF basis values, traders said.
* Demand for U.S. corn was moderate, mostly from regular
importers. Higher futures prices seen hurting demand from some
of the buyers.
* No new Chinese inquiries for U.S. corn on Thursday.
Traders eyeing potentially heavy demand from China as its
domestic prices were at a large premium to the cost of U.S.
imports delivered to its ports.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)