March 16 U.S. soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Friday amid a lull in demand from top importer China, although port congestion in South America may support further demand for old-crop U.S. soy in coming weeks, traders said. * Seasonally high South American soybean premiums keeping U.S. supplies competitive in the summer months, with China already buying larger-than-normal volumes of U.S. soy for summer shipment. * Port congestion causing vessel delays of as long as three to four weeks in Brazil. * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly flat on Friday despite easing nearby CIF barge basis values amid tight spot supplies. Export offers were scarce for March and first-half April loadings due to limited supplies. * Spot CIF basis corn bids spiked to a one-month high at midweek but fell to a two-month low by Friday as short-bought Gulf exporters satisfied their immediate needs. * South Korea's KOCOPIA bought 55,000 tonnes optional-origin corn on Friday. Taiwan's MFIG bought 60,000 tonnes Argentine corn. * Many traders anticipating demand for old-crop U.S. corn from China amid soaring domestic prices there, although no fresh deals were made this week. Dalian corn futures hit a record high on Friday. * U.S. wheat export premiums were unchanged on Friday in quiet trade. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)