March 19 U.S. soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast were flat to weaker on Monday, weighed down by sluggish demand as prices for nearby supplies in competing exporter South America fell after Brazilian cash premiums plunged, traders said. * Muted demand from Chinese importers for U.S. soybeans to start the week. * Spot Brazilian soybean FOB basis offers at Paranagua fell 10 cents per bushel on Monday. Deferred values down 5 to 8 cents. * Traders monitoring labor strife in Argentina after grain truckers called an indefinite strike to demand higher pay. No market impact noted yet, as the main thrust of Argentina's harvest is still two or three weeks away. * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady on Monday, with traders anticipating an increase in demand from regular importers following a 1.4 percent drop in benchmark U.S. corn futures prices on Monday. * Some precautionary buying seen likely ahead of next week's USDA prospective plantings report on expectations the government's U.S. corn acreage outlook could fall below recent lofty forecasts. * No news of fresh Chinese demand for U.S. corn, although many private analysts expect purchases to rise this year due to high domestic prices in China. * Wheat export premiums were steady to firm on Monday amid sharply lower futures prices and expectations for additional demand, traders said. * Benchmark U.S. wheat futures fell nearly 3 percent on Monday amid improved crop weather in U.S. winter wheat areas. * Further U.S. wheat sales to Iran were possible as the country scrambles to import grains following a drought and sanctions stemming from its nuclear ambitions. * Pakistan in discussions to ship one million tonnes wheat to Iran via a barter deal.