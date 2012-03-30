March 30 U.S. corn and soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast were lower on Friday, weighed down by a weaker CIF barge basis and a sharp spike in futures that kept potential importers on the sidelines, traders said. * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly flat to lower in quiet trade as a spike in the futures market chilled demand, although export prospects, particularly for soft red winter wheat, remained strong, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade grain and soy futures rallied on Friday following bullish data in U.S. Agriculture Department reports, including corn stocks that were below forecasts and lower-than-expected soybean seedings. * No fresh soybean sales reported to China on Friday following moderate sales of mostly new-crop soybeans to the top importer earlier in the week, traders said. * USDA confirmed private sales of 120,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans for 2012/13 shipment to an unknown destination. The buyer was widely believed to be China after talk of Chinese interest in September-shipped U.S. soy on Thursday, traders said. * China's CNGOIC, an official think tank, forecast Chinese soy imports in the year ended Sept. 30 at 57 million tonnes, above the latest USDA forecast for 55 million. * Shrinking South American soy crop forecasts due to drought suggest the U.S. will be a larger than normal supplier of soy to China through the summer, traders said. * Corn export demand was muted as CBOT futures prices jumped more than 6 percent. South American corn prices remain at a discount to U.S. prices. * Traders expect further U.S. corn purchases by China as the country seeks to source feed grains amid record-high domestic prices in many areas. Talk of feed wheat and sorghum purchases by China this week. * Benchmark CBOT wheat futures spiked nearly 8 percent on Friday and that kept demand quiet. * Upcoming international wheat tenders include Jordan, which closes next week, Morocco in two weeks and Qatar in three weeks. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)