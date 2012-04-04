April 4 Soft red winter wheat export premiums at
the U.S. Gulf Coast were firm on Wednesday amid strong demand
and tumbling futures prices, traders said.
* Egypt's GASC set a tender to buy wheat for May 21-31
shipment, with results due Thursday.
* SRW wheat, among the least expensive in the world, is
expected to capture at least a share of the GASC business,
traders said. Argentine wheat may also be offered at a
competitive price.
* Traders could not confirm talk this week of more SRW sales
to Spain under the tariff-rate quota system.
* Hard red winter wheat export premiums were flat, capped by
slow demand and expectations for a very large new-crop harvest.
* Iraq seeking at least 50,000 tonnes wheat via a tender
closing April 15. Canadian wheat could be
offered aggressively in the tender, as it was in recent Iraqi
tenders, so HRW may not be competitive, traders said.
* Private analytical firm Informa Economics boosted its U.S.
winter wheat crop forecast to 1.631 billion bushels, up from
last year's 1.494-billion-bushel crop.
CORN, SOYBEANS
* U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were steady to
firm, supported by tight old-crop supplies and moderate export
demand from traditional U.S. customers, traders said.
* But demand remains anchored by high U.S. prices and ample
available feed wheat. Some South American corn offered at
$15-per-tonne discount to U.S. corn, traders said.
* South Korea's NOFI bought 59,000 tonnes old-crop U.S. corn
via a tender and passed on one cargo. NOFI also
bought two U.S. cargoes the previous day.
* Lack of farmer sales of old-crop corn kept basis values
supported at the Gulf.
* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held about
steady, underpinned by expectations for improving demand as
South America's crop forecasts shrink due to a more severe
drought impact than anticipated.
* Export demand was mostly quiet, with markets in top
importer China closed for a holiday and reopening on Thursday.
* Taiwan's BSPA-K to tender on Thursday for a cargo of U.S.
or Brazilian soybeans for May-June shipment.
* U.S. corn export sales last week pegged at 400,000-700,000
tonnes, traders said ahead of Thursday's weekly USDA report.
Soybean sales seen at 600,000-850,000 tonnes, wheat at
300,000-500,000 tonnes.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)