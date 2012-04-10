April 10 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast rose on Tuesday on tight nearby supplies and a lack of farmer selling after the futures plunged more than 2 percent, traders said. * Corn export demand was moderate despite U.S. Gulf prices at a premium of around $8 to $10 per tonne to Argentine prices. Demand noted from regular U.S. corn importers South Korea, Japan and Mexico. * Nearby CIF corn basis values firmed by 1 to 2 cents per bushel on Tuesday on tight spot supplies and a lack of farmer selling, traders said. Nearby FOB basis offers at the Gulf up about 5 cents this week. * USDA left its 2011/12 U.S. corn export forecast unchanged in a monthly report on Tuesday, raised Brazil's by 500,000 tonnes. USDA left Chinese corn imports for 2011/12 steady at 4 million tonnes, despite nearly 4.2 million tonnes of U.S. corn already sold to China for the marketing year. * Soft red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were firm on strong demand and slow grain movement into the export market, traders said. * Hard red winter wheat premiums were flat, despite sharply lower futures, amid weak export demand. * USDA cut its 2011/12 hard red winter wheat exports forecast by 15 million bushels, raised soft red winter wheat exports by 15 million bushels. * Japan seeking 145,123 tonnes wheat via a regular weekly tender, including 86,597 tonnes from the U.S. * Algeria seeks a nominal 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin wheat for June shipment. Traders said the origin would likely be European or South American. * Other large outstanding tenders include Jordan seeking 100,000 tonnes hard wheat via a tender closing April 18 and Iraq seeking at least 50,000 tonnes in a tender closing April 15. * Louis Dreyfus was among several firms showing interest in the privatization of Russian state-owned United Grain Co. * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady to firm, underpinned by good export demand amid a shortfall in South American soy production. * Private exporters sold 165,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to China for 2012/13 shipment, USDA said Tuesday. * China's Q1 soybean imports up 21 percent year-on-year due to strong demand from animal feeders. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)