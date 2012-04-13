April 13 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady with a firm tone on Friday amid very strong export demand, most of it from China and mostly for new-crop supplies, traders said. * Chinese importers aggressively booked soybean purchases from the U.S. and Brazil this week, with purchases in the week likely exceeding 2 million tonnes, traders said. U.S. purchases mostly for September-December shipment, some for summer 2012 shipment. Brazil purchases mostly for first-half 2013 shipment, they said. * USDA on Friday said private exporters sold 165,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to China for 2012/13 shipment. * Chinese importers bought at least three more cargoes of new-crop U.S. soybeans on Friday, traders said. * Taiwan's BSPA-T to tender next Tuesday to buy 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes U.S. or Brazilian soybeans for May-June shipment. * South Korea seeking 60,000 tonnes non-GMO soybeans for arrival July-September via a tender closing next Thursday. * Soybean imports by Indonesia, a top-five U.S. soy importer, could exceed 1.8 million tonnes this year as demand was greater than domestic supply, an industry official said. CORN, WHEAT * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were steady to firm, underpinned by tight old-crop supplies amid a lack of farmer selling. Lower corn prices this week attracted fresh export demand, traders said. * Benchmark U.S. corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 29 cents a bushel, or 4.4 percent, this week. That more than offset a 10- to 12-cent jump in FOB basis this week. * Rumors that China bought 2 to 6 cargoes old-crop U.S. corn this week could not be confirmed, although traders said basis strength suggested some new Gulf business was done. * Traders eyeing potential feed grain demand from Iran, which has not purchased U.S. corn in significant volume since at least 2007. Iran poised to buy hundreds of thousands of tonnes of feed grains, traders said this week. * Iran bought about 50,000 tonnes feed wheat this week and up to 275,000 tonnes soymeal as the sanctions-squeezed country stepped up feed grain purchases. * U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were unchanged on Friday, although solid global wheat demand kept a floor under values, traders said. * Large wheat tenders closing next week include Iraq and Jordan. Taiwan tender for U.S. wheat closes on Thursday. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)