April 16 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast held mostly steady on Monday, underpinned by tight spot
supplies in the export pipeline and good demand prospects after
futures hit a two-week low, traders said.
* Lower prices expected to attract renewed buying interest
from regular importers in Asia and Latin America. Traders could
not confirm talk of Chinese demand for old-crop U.S. corn, but
prices were near levels that have previously triggered buying.
* Earlier-than-normal corn planting and crop boosting rains
across the U.S. Corn Belt over the weekend fueling bearish price
outlook so some importers may delay purchases in hopes that
prices sink further.
* Farmers, who own the majority of unsold old-crop corn,
awaiting stronger prices before selling, traders said. Basis is
inverted as exporters trying to encourage farmers to move grain
into the market sooner.
* Corn export inspections last week of 42.875 million
bushels topped trade expectations for 26-30 million bushels.
About half of the inspections were for Japan.
WHEAT, SOYBEANS
* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were steady in
quiet trade.
* Traders awaiting result of Iraqi tender to buy at least
50,000 tonnes wheat, which closed on Sunday. Results were
expected in the next day or two. Canadian wheat seen the likely
front-runner for the business. Hard red winter wheat also may be
a contender, traders said.
* U.S. soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast held about
steady in quiet trade.
* Chinese demand for U.S. soy cargoes was muted on Monday
following very active buying last week, which traders said
likely topped 2 million tonnes in purchases from the U.S. and
Brazil.
* Taiwan's BSPA to tender overnight for 40,000-60,000 tonnes
U.S. or Brazilian soybeans for May-June shipment.
* Argentina suspended Bunge Ltd from a key government
grains registry amid tax evasion charges. The move could cost
Bunge money as they would need to pay a third party to ship
grains in the country, but it was not seen disrupting exports.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)