April 18 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Wednesday as strong demand from China, mostly for new-crop supplies, supported values, traders said. * China, the world's top soybean importer, bought one or two cargoes of U.S. soybeans for shipment in the fall, "several more" Brazilian and Argentine cargoes for June and July shipment, a trader said. * China has been actively buying soybeans on the world market over the past two weeks. China made more than 2 million tonnes in purchases from the U.S. and South America last week, but the buying pace has slowed slightly this week, traders said. * New-crop U.S. soy export premiums rose and nearby South American premiums were firmer amid strong spot demand from China, a trader said. * USDA on Wednesday confirmed private sales of 120,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans for 2012/13 shipment. CORN, WHEAT * U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast held mostly steady, underpinned by tight old-crop supplies. * Demand for U.S. corn was light to moderate, even as prices fell to a three-month low. Buyers may be waiting to see if prices fall further before booking bigger purchases, traders said. * South Korea's NOFI bought 65,000 tonnes optional-origin corn via a tender. * Iran's state feed grain buyer SLAL seeking to buy 150,000 tonnes corn, 100,000 tonnes soymeal for May-June shipment in a tender closing early next week. * Taiwan's MFIG to tender next week for a cargo of U.S. or Brazilian corn. Taiwan Sugar Corp to tender next week for 23,000 tonnes U.S. corn, 12,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans. * U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were steady to firm as futures prices declined. * Traders awaiting results from Iraq's tender for wheat which closed on Sunday amid talk that the country may have bought 300,000 tonnes of wheat from an unspecified origin. * Corn export sales estimated at 700,000 to 950,000 tonnes last week, traders said ahead of Thursday's weekly USDA export sales report. Soybean sales seen at 850,000 to 1.1 million tonnes, wheat at 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes.