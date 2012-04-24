April 24 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast rose on Tuesday on tight old-crop supplies and strong demand from China for old- and new-crop supplies, traders said. * Government and private importers in China have been actively buying U.S. corn since late last week amid near-record Chinese domestic prices and relatively low U.S. prices. * Since last Thursday, China has bought about 1 million tonnes of old-crop U.S. corn and up to 2 million tonnes of new-crop, a trader said. Most of the old-crop corn would be for shipment from the Gulf, he said. * Nearby CIF corn basis bids at the Gulf climbed as exporters scrambled for supplies and as farmer selling of old-crop corn remained slow. FOB basis offers rose, particularly for June, when much of the China sales were said to ship. * USDA confirmed private sales of 480,000 tonnes U.S. corn for 2011/12 shipment to unknown destinations, which traders said was China. Another USDA sales confirmation was likely on Wednesday, traders said. SOYBEANS, WHEAT * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were steady to firm, supported by persistent demand from China and as drought-reduced South American supplies shifted more global demand to the United States, traders said. * China bought at least three cargoes of new-crop U.S. soybeans on Tuesday and possibly one cargo of old-crop, traders said. The demand supported higher CIF basis values for June-July barges and October-November barges, they said. * More crop forecasters downgrading soy crops in Argentina. Worries about frost damage to late-planted Argentine soybeans. * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady, underpinned by solid global demand for wheat. * Algeria rejected Argentine wheat shipments on quality issues. U.S. hard red winter wheat likely to capture the business amid competitive prices, traders said. * Iraq has not yet made a decision in its wheat tender that closed on April 15. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)