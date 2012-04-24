April 24 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast rose on Tuesday on tight old-crop supplies and strong
demand from China for old- and new-crop supplies, traders said.
* Government and private importers in China have been
actively buying U.S. corn since late last week amid near-record
Chinese domestic prices and relatively low U.S. prices.
* Since last Thursday, China has bought about 1 million
tonnes of old-crop U.S. corn and up to 2 million tonnes of
new-crop, a trader said. Most of the old-crop corn would be for
shipment from the Gulf, he said.
* Nearby CIF corn basis bids at the Gulf climbed as
exporters scrambled for supplies and as farmer selling of
old-crop corn remained slow. FOB basis offers rose, particularly
for June, when much of the China sales were said to ship.
* USDA confirmed private sales of 480,000 tonnes U.S. corn
for 2011/12 shipment to unknown destinations, which traders said
was China. Another USDA sales confirmation was
likely on Wednesday, traders said.
SOYBEANS, WHEAT
* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were steady to
firm, supported by persistent demand from China and as
drought-reduced South American supplies shifted more global
demand to the United States, traders said.
* China bought at least three cargoes of new-crop U.S.
soybeans on Tuesday and possibly one cargo of old-crop, traders
said. The demand supported higher CIF basis values for June-July
barges and October-November barges, they said.
* More crop forecasters downgrading soy crops in Argentina.
Worries about frost damage to late-planted
Argentine soybeans.
* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady,
underpinned by solid global demand for wheat.
* Algeria rejected Argentine wheat shipments on quality
issues. U.S. hard red winter wheat likely to
capture the business amid competitive prices, traders said.
* Iraq has not yet made a decision in its wheat tender that
closed on April 15.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)