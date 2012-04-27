April 27 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Friday, supported by tight old-crop supplies and strong export demand for much of this week, traders said. * Demand slowed on Friday as futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rallied nearly 5 percent, but sales earlier in the week were very strong. * USDA confirmed 1.56 million tonnes of U.S. corn sales on Friday to China and "unknown destinations" widely thought to be China as well. Sales confirmed this week to China and unknown totaled more than 2.8 million tonnes. * Corn basis values at the Gulf for June and July were sharply higher this week as much of the old-crop corn sold to China was slotted for shipment during that time. Limited farmer sales further supported basis values. * Regular corn importers such as Japan and Mexico were also active buyers this week. Total sales of both old- and new-crop corn since Monday estimated to be near 3.5 million tonnes, traders said. SOYBEANS, WHEAT * U.S. soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast were about unchanged, underpinned by steady demand from China and concerns about a shrinking South American crop, traders said. * USDA confirmed private sales of 116,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations and 110,000 tonnes to China, both for 2012/13 shipment. * U.S. soybean export demand supported by reduced production in South America due to drought. Analysts have been cutting forecasts for Argentina's crop this week amid reports of disappointing yields in the north. * Analytical firm Informa cut its Argentine soy crop forecast to 40 million tonnes due to drought, down 5 million from its prior outlook, trade sources said. * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady amid moderate demand and tight old-crop supplies, traders said. * Demand for nearby shipments of hard red winter wheat seen strong as regular customers were short-bought for June and July needs. Algeria in need of May and June shipments after rejecting Argentine wheat, with HRW sales to the country possibly rising above 250,000 tonnes, traders said. * HRW competitively priced to capture a share of Saudi Arabia's tender for 440,000 tonnes for July to September shipment. The tender closed on Friday. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)