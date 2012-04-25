April 25 Export premiums for corn and soybeans
were steady to firm at the U.S. Gulf on Tuesday, supported by
steady demand and limited supplies in the pipeline, traders
said.
* Forecasts for a decline in soy production in Argentina and
Brazil continue to steer more business to the United States at a
time when South America typically dominates the soy trade.
However, cheaper offers in Brazil are making cargoes there more
competitive with U.S. offers, traders said.
* Top global soy buyer China was said to have purchased one
or two shipments of new-crop U.S. beans and a cargo of July
soybeans from Argentina.
* USDA early on Wednesday confirmed large export sales of
corn for a third consecutive day, more than a third of it to
China, after days of rumors that the country had been in the
market for several million tonnes of the grain.
* U.S. corn FOB premiums were up 3 to 4 cents per bushel for
shipments in April and May, traders said.
* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady,
underpinned by solid global demand for wheat.
* Saudi Arabia announced a tender to buy 440,000 tons of
hard wheat with a 12.5 percent protein content from global
suppliers to be shipped between July and September, the
kingdom's Grain Silos & Flour Mills Organization (GSFMO) said in
an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)