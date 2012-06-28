June 28 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held mostly steady on Thursday, firmly supported by good demand for old-crop supplies amid recent jumps in Brazilian spot prices, traders said. * Spot shipments of Brazilian soybeans at Paranagua port were offered at about 130 cents a bushel FOB over Chicago Board of Trade July futures, versus about 75 cents over at the U.S. Gulf. * CIF basis bids for spot soybean barges at the Gulf jumped 6 cents a bushel on Thursday as one major exporter filled needs for previously booked export sales and possibly new sales, a trader said. * U.S. wheat export premiums were flat with a weak tone as recently surging prices blunted buyer demand amid ample supplies of cheaper grain available elsewhere in the world, traders said. * U.S. wheat exports have lost their competitive edge to grain from Europe and the Black Sea region as countries there harvest or prepare to harvest their new crops. * Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures were up about 20 percent in the past two weeks, while Kansas City hard red winter wheat futures were up nearly 17 percent in that time. * U.S. wheat likely too expensive at current prices to compete for a share of an Iraqi wheat tender that closes on Sunday. Black Sea region wheat was purchased this week by Iraq's regional neighbors Tunisia and Jordan. * U.S. Gulf corn export premiums were held about steady after recent declines caused by dull demand and a surging futures prices. * South American corn undercutting demand for U.S. grain as prices there were about $40 per tonne FOB lower. * Traders awaiting Friday's U.S. Agriculture Department reports on planted corn and soybean acreage and quarterly grain stocks. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by M.D. Golan)