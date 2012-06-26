June 26 Export premiums for U.S. corn at the Gulf Coast held steady or slipped on Tuesday as prices jumped higher, further denting demand, traders said. * Export demand is suffering after corn futures soared 5 percent to an eight-month high, capping the biggest two-day rally in more than a year, traders said. * Exporters are keeping a close eye on the weather as unrelenting heat and dryness in the U.S. Midwest threaten deepening damage to a once-record corn crop. * Searing heat and dry weather across the U.S. Midwest this week will increase stress on corn and soybean plants, already hurt by a lack of rain this month, agricultural meteorologists said. * A recent jump in grain prices had already slowed export business, with new-crop December corn futures up 12.5 percent this week, the most for a December contract since 2009, traders said. * The Middle East has turned elsewhere for wheat, buying around 200,000 tonnes of new-crop Indian wheat as a rally in global grain prices and the weakening currency of the South Asian nation make exports competitive, grains traders said. * Tunisia's state grains agency is in the market, tendering to buy five cargoes of 25,000 tonnes each of soft wheat from optional origins, European traders said. * For soybeans, global demand for soybeans is expected to stay strong, with China likely to increase imports in the October 2011/September 2012 season by 5.6 million tonnes on the year to 57.9 million tonnes, according to Hamburg-based Oil World. * Global soy supplies have tightened since yields in Brazil and Argentina suffered from dryness. * Argentina crushed 3.8 million tonnes of soybeans in May, down 6.4 percent from a year ago, marking the third straight month of declines, according to the Agriculture Ministry. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)