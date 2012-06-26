June 26 Export premiums for U.S. corn at the
Gulf Coast held steady or slipped on Tuesday as prices jumped
higher, further denting demand, traders said.
* Export demand is suffering after corn futures soared 5
percent to an eight-month high, capping the biggest two-day
rally in more than a year, traders said.
* Exporters are keeping a close eye on the weather as
unrelenting heat and dryness in the U.S. Midwest threaten
deepening damage to a once-record corn crop.
* Searing heat and dry weather across the U.S. Midwest this
week will increase stress on corn and soybean plants, already
hurt by a lack of rain this month, agricultural meteorologists
said.
* A recent jump in grain prices had already slowed export
business, with new-crop December corn futures up 12.5 percent
this week, the most for a December contract since 2009, traders
said.
* The Middle East has turned elsewhere for wheat, buying
around 200,000 tonnes of new-crop Indian wheat as a rally in
global grain prices and the weakening currency of the South
Asian nation make exports competitive, grains traders said.
* Tunisia's state grains agency is in the market, tendering
to buy five cargoes of 25,000 tonnes each of soft wheat from
optional origins, European traders said.
* For soybeans, global demand for soybeans is expected to
stay strong, with China likely to increase imports in the
October 2011/September 2012 season by 5.6 million tonnes on the
year to 57.9 million tonnes, according to Hamburg-based Oil
World.
* Global soy supplies have tightened since yields in Brazil
and Argentina suffered from dryness.
* Argentina crushed 3.8 million tonnes of soybeans in May,
down 6.4 percent from a year ago, marking the third straight
month of declines, according to the Agriculture Ministry.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by David
Gregorio)