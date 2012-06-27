June 27 Export premiums for U.S. corn and wheat at the Gulf Coast slid on Wednesday as foreign buyers stayed away from the markets following price rallies, traders said. * Export demand for U.S. corn is weak after corn futures soared to a nine-month high on Wednesday, posting the biggest three-day gain since 2010. * Buyers are waiting for the market to stabilize before jumping in to make purchases, a trader said. * The United States has "done a great job of pricing ourselves out" of the global corn market, a U.S. exporter said. Cheaper corn is available from Brazil. * Exporters are keeping a close eye on the weather as severe heat and dryness threaten what had been expected to become a record U.S. corn crop. * Temperatures soared toward and above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in many Central Plains states on Wednesday, creating dangerous conditions that are expanding eastward. Meteorologists expect little relief over the next couple of weeks. * Foreign buyers were looking to the Black Sea region, instead of the United States, for wheat, with Jordan booking 50,000 tonnes of Black Sea origin hard wheat, grain officials said. * Tunisia's state grains agency bought 125,000 tonnes of optional-origin soft wheat in a tender, European traders said, adding it was likely from the Black Sea. * U.S. wheat was too expensive to compete for the business, an exporter said. * For soybeans, demand from China, the biggest importer of the oilseed, is expected to stay strong. The export market was mostly quiet on Wednesday, traders said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)