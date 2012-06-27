June 27 Export premiums for U.S. corn and wheat
at the Gulf Coast slid on Wednesday as foreign buyers stayed
away from the markets following price rallies, traders said.
* Export demand for U.S. corn is weak after corn futures
soared to a nine-month high on Wednesday, posting the biggest
three-day gain since 2010.
* Buyers are waiting for the market to stabilize before
jumping in to make purchases, a trader said.
* The United States has "done a great job of pricing
ourselves out" of the global corn market, a U.S. exporter said.
Cheaper corn is available from Brazil.
* Exporters are keeping a close eye on the weather as severe
heat and dryness threaten what had been expected to become a
record U.S. corn crop.
* Temperatures soared toward and above 100 degrees
Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in many Central Plains states on
Wednesday, creating dangerous conditions that are expanding
eastward. Meteorologists expect little relief over the next
couple of weeks.
* Foreign buyers were looking to the Black Sea region,
instead of the United States, for wheat, with Jordan booking
50,000 tonnes of Black Sea origin hard wheat, grain officials
said.
* Tunisia's state grains agency bought 125,000 tonnes of
optional-origin soft wheat in a tender, European traders said,
adding it was likely from the Black Sea.
* U.S. wheat was too expensive to compete for the business,
an exporter said.
* For soybeans, demand from China, the biggest importer of
the oilseed, is expected to stay strong. The export market was
mostly quiet on Wednesday, traders said.
