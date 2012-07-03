July 3 Export premiums for corn and wheat at the U.S. Gulf Coast were quietly steady on Tuesday in muted trading on the eve of the Independence Day holiday when U.S. markets will be closed, traders said. * Corn and wheat basis held even as futures prices continued to rally amid worries about weather-damaged crops and shrinking global supplies. * High prices restricting demand for U.S. grains. Chicago Board of Trade spot corn futures set a 9-1/2 month high and December corn hit a contract high. Spot wheat set a 13-month high. * No results available yet in the Iraqi wheat tender, which closed on Sunday. Traders said U.S. wheat was likely too costly to compete for a share of the business. * Jordanian tender to buy 100,000 tonnes any origin wheat closes on Wednesday. * Tender by Taiwan Flour Millers' Association for 44,250 tonnes U.S. milling closes Friday. * India to allow 2 million tonnes wheat exports at a subsidized rate. * Quality concerns have limited Indian wheat sales in the past, most recently when talks to export to Iran broke down. Some of India's wheat was expected to displace corn in animal feeding rations. SOYBEANS * Soybean export premiums at the Gulf were steady to firm, supported by good export demand and thin spot supplies, which buoyed basis values in the CIF barge market on Tuesday. * Nearby CIF barge basis values climbed to a 4-1/2 month high on Tuesday as at least one major exporter was short of soybeans for immediate loading needs. * Export demand from China was robust and mostly focused on new-crop cargoes. China has inquired about prices for late summer and early autumn shipments from the U.S. amid limited available supplies from Brazil and soaring Brazilian premiums. * Brazilian soybeans through August offered around $618 per tonne FOB Paranagua versus about $592 per tonne FOB U.S. Gulf. * U.S. markets will be closed on Wednesday and will reopen at 9:30 a.m. CDT (1530 GMT) on Thursday. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Carol Bishopric)