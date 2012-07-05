July 5 Export premiums for corn and wheat were quietly steady at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Thursday, with some traders absent from the markets following the U.S. Independence Day holiday, traders said. * Export demand was scarce as soaring futures prices are discouraging purchases, traders said. Buyers want the markets to become less volatile before they strike deals, a trader noted. * U.S. corn surged 5 percent to its highest price in over a year on Thursday and soybeans jumped to within sight of their record high as new forecasts offered no sign of rain relief for withering crops. * Exporters were keeping their eyes on the futures market and the weather, traders said, adding that buyers can secure cheaper corn from Brazil than from the United States. * Traders on Friday will assess weekly U.S. export sales data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * They also will look for the results of a tender by the Taiwan Flour Millers' Association for 44,250 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat on Friday. * Jordan's state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender for 100,000 tonnes of wheat, which closed on Wednesday, traders said. It issued another tender for 100,000 tonnes on July 11, they said. * The Black Sea region is Jordan's major wheat supplier, and Russian wheat prices have climbed on concerns about damage to the harvest, traders said. * Soybean export premiums at the Gulf were steady, supported by export demand for delivery in deferred months, a trader said. * Export demand from China was mostly focused on new-crop cargoes. China has inquired about prices for late summer and early autumn shipments from the U.S. amid limited available supplies from Brazil and soaring Brazilian premiums. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)