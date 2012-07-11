July 11 U.S. soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady with a firm tone on Wednesday, underpinned by strong export prospects and soaring South American premiums, traders said. * Demand from China was quiet on Wednesday due to near-record-high prices, but the top importer has not yet fully covered its 2012 import needs. China has good coverage for October, but not for September, November and December, a trader said. * Chinese soy buyers are leaning on ample port supplies and government stock auctions as they await lower prices. * Spot U.S. Gulf soybean offers steady at 75 cents a bushel over Chicago Board of Trade July futures. * Brazil was essentially sold out of soybeans until its next harvest, which begins in February. Spot Brazilian premiums FOB Paranagua were 167 cents a bushel over CBOT July. August offered 200 cents over CBOT August. * The U.S. Agriculture Department cut its U.S. soy crop view on Wednesday in a monthly report and reduced ending stocks estimates. CORN, WHEAT * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were flat to slightly lower, weighed down by sluggish export demand. Major corn importers Japan and South Korea both need corn for shipment from September, but have delayed buying due to lofty prices. * Traders said USDA's aggressive 20-bushel-per-acre yield forecast reduction on Wednesday could lure some buyers from the sidelines. Cheaper South American corn priced about $40 per tonne FOB below U.S. Gulf will continue to dilute demand. * USDA lowered its 2012/13 U.S. corn export outlook by 300 million bushels to 1.6 billion and cut its Chinese import forecast for next season by 2 million tonnes to 5 million. * Taiwan's MFIG will tender on Thursday to buy a cargo of U.S. or South American corn for late September to early October shipment. A tender to buy U.S. corn and soybeans by Taiwan Sugar also closes on Thursday. * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady amid quiet demand, with many major importers well-covered for near-term shipments, traders said. * Rising Russian wheat export prices due to a weather-reduced southern crop hurting export competitiveness. * Export sales last week estimated at 350,000-500,000 tonnes for wheat, 250,000-425,000 tonnes corn, and 375,000-650,000 tonnes soybeans, analysts said ahead of Thursday's weekly USDA export sales report. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)