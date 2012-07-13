July 13 Export premiums for near term U.S. corn shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast were lower on Friday on dull demand and sinking CIF basis values, while premiums for new-crop shipments were mostly steady, traders said. * U.S. corn demand was quiet as Brazilian corn available at considerably lower prices following a record-large harvest in the South American country. Spot corn at Paranagua offered at about $288 per tonne FOB, versus about $325 tonne at the U.S. Gulf. * Regular corn importers such as Japan and South Korea still needed grain for shipments from September and beyond after booking only modest volumes during the recent price rally. * Talk of cancellations of three cargoes of old-crop U.S. corn to China could not be confirmed. * USDA on Friday switched the origin of a 120,000 tonne private corn sale to Mexico to foreign origin from the initially reported optional origin. * Spot CIF corn basis bids fell sharply on Friday. First-half July loadings traded at 99 cents a bushel over Chicago Board of Trade September futures early in the day and 94 over late in the day before bids fell to 88 over. * FOB basis offers for July shipments from the Gulf were 95 over September futures, down from 125 over earlier in the week. * U.S. Gulf wheat export premiums were weaker on dull demand after the recent surge in prices, with rival suppliers in the northern hemisphere offering grain at lower prices. * Benchmark September U.S. wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up more than 5 percent this week. Futures have rallied nearly 40 percent over the past month. * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf held steady in muted trading as futures extended a four-week rally that was the steepest in at least 3-1/2 years. * USDA on Friday confirmed private sales of 150,200 tonnes U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, mostly for shipment in the 2012/13 marketing year. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)