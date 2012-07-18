July 18 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were lower for old-crop shipments on Wednesday and mostly steady for new-crop shipments amid sluggish demand due to high prices, traders said. * Some importers have canceled some of their basis-only corn purchases after futures prices have spiked more than 50 percent in the past month due to a worsening U.S. drought. * Cheaper corn available from South America and Ukraine. Nearby corn shipments offered at Brazil's Paranagua port at a $45 per tonne discount to U.S. Gulf corn on a FOB basis. * Gulf exporter demand for corn barges was dull amid lack of fresh export demand. But CIF basis bids for spot barges climbed as some shippers needed to cover short positions, traders said. As a result, first-half July ladings sold as high as 104 cents a bushel over futures Wednesday, the highest spot bid in a week. * Soybean export premiums at the Gulf were quietly steady amid a lull in demand and tight supplies, traders said. * Quiet demand from China for U.S. soybeans as nearby crush margins were squeezed by rising prices. China has been buying South American soy for shipment from next February and beyond. WHEAT * Wheat export premiums were unchanged amid mostly quiet demand following the recent surge in U.S. prices. Most outstanding tenders favor non-U.S. origins, traders said. * Jordan issued a tender to buy 100,000 tonnes wheat, closing on July 19. * Tunisia seeks 125,000 tonnes optional-origin soft milling wheat, with a bidding deadline of July 19. * Iraqi tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes any origin wheat closes on July 22. Traders said U.S. prices did not appear competitive. * Taiwan Flour Millers' Association seeking 43,500 tonnes U.S. milling wheat, with a bidding deadline of July 19. * Corn export sales last week estimated at 300,000-450,000 tonnes, soybeans at 450,000-700,000 tonnes, wheat at 350,000-500,000 tonnes, analysts said ahead of Thursday's USDA weekly export sales report. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)