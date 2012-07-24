July 24 Soybean export premiums were steady to
firm at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, holding at near two-year
highs, as limited supplies offset sluggish export demand,
traders said.
* Top global soy buyer China was said to have canceled two
or more cargoes of new-crop shipments of U.S. soybeans due to
overbookings, but the cancellations had little effect on
premiums.
* The corn FOB basis was quietly steady as the second day of
sharp declines from last week's record-high futures did not
entice any buying while demand is capped due to cheaper offers
from South America and the Black Sea region.
* Export premiums for wheat were also flat, with the United
States uncompetitive with rival exporters.
* The spot FOB basis for both U.S. corn and hard red winter
wheat are lowest since May.
