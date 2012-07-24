July 24 Soybean export premiums were steady to firm at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, holding at near two-year highs, as limited supplies offset sluggish export demand, traders said. * Top global soy buyer China was said to have canceled two or more cargoes of new-crop shipments of U.S. soybeans due to overbookings, but the cancellations had little effect on premiums. * The corn FOB basis was quietly steady as the second day of sharp declines from last week's record-high futures did not entice any buying while demand is capped due to cheaper offers from South America and the Black Sea region. * Export premiums for wheat were also flat, with the United States uncompetitive with rival exporters. * The spot FOB basis for both U.S. corn and hard red winter wheat are lowest since May. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)