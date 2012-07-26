July 26 Corn export premiums fell to the lowest level since early April on Thursday as poor export demand pressured the basis while futures also lost ground. * USDA early Thursday put export sales of corn last week at a negative 140,400 tonnes after China canceled 240,000 tonnes of new-crop sales. * There was been little interest this week even after futures declined from last Friday's record peak, with exporters finding few takers for spot corn vessels, traders said. * The soy FOB basis held steady, supported by tight supplies. But top buyer China was said to be on the sidelines due to poor domestic crush margins. * Soft red winter wheat premiums were weak for deferred on sluggish demand while the hard red winter wheat basis was flat. * The new tender from Jordan's state grain buyer to purchase 100,000 tonnes of wheat closing on July 31 seeks a range of shipment options between October and December, European traders said on Thursday. * South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) is seeking up to 140,000 tonnes of corn and up to 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat via tenders on Thursday, traders said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)