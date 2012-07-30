July 30 Export premiums for corn were flat at
the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday on sluggish export demand amid
ample supplies of cheaper South American grain, traders said.
* Soybean export premiums were flat to lower in quiet trade
and as CIF barge basis values eased from recent peaks.
* Tight supplies of both commodities at Gulf export
terminals limited basis declines. Low water on the lower
Mississippi restricting the flow of grains to the Gulf.
* Brazilian corn for August-September shipment was offered
at a $36-per-tonne or larger discount to U.S. Gulf corn on a FOB
basis, according to Reuters data.
* Record Brazilian corn crop and a likely record-large
exportable supply could challenge U.S. corn exports into 2013,
traders said.
* Wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were unchanged.
* U.S. wheat was not competitive in the world market after
prices rallied since mid-June, traders said.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by M.D. Golan)