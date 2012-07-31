July 31 Export premiums for corn at the U.S. Gulf Coast were flat to lower on Tuesday, pressured by poor demand amid ample available supplies of cheaper South American grain, traders said. * U.S. corn export program seen shrinking substantially in 2012/13 as drought reduces the Midwest crop and as Brazil will likely export record volumes after its largest-ever corn harvest. * Brazilian corn for August-September shipment was offered at a $35-per-tonne or larger discount to U.S. Gulf corn on a FOB basis, according to Reuters data. * Taiwan's MFIG bought 60,800 tonnes Brazilian corn via a tender on Tuesday. * Several U.S. corn cargoes have been canceled over the past two weeks. Talk that up to nine cargoes of mostly new-crop corn sold to China may have been canceled, a trader said. Four of the cargoes canceled were confirmed last Thursday by USDA. * Taiwan Sugar seeks 23,000 tonnes U.S. corn, 12,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans via a tender. * Argentina seen growing more corn and wheat as export quota system updated. SOYBEANS, WHEAT * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady to weaker, with nearby values easing in tandem with lower CIF barge basis bids, traders said. * July and first-half August CIF basis bids fell sharply on Tuesday as August futures were entering delivery and as demand from domestic processors faded. * Soybean export demand was muted, with some Chinese inquiries for October U.S. shipments and new-crop South American shipments generating few new sales, traders said. * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were weaker on sluggish demand. U.S. wheat was not competitive in the world market after prices rallied since mid-June, traders said. * Jordan bought 100,000 tonnes Black Sea wheat via a tender on Tuesday. * Awaiting results from a tender by Algeria to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes soft wheat. The country most likely to buy French-origin wheat. * Russia said it would be able to maintain an exportable grain surplus, even after a drought-hit harvest. * Western Canada's CWB grain-marketing monopoly ends on Tuesday. Canadian wheat seen entering new markets. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)