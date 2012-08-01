Aug 1 Export premiums for corn at the U.S. Gulf
Coast were mostly flat on Wednesday as demand remained nearly
non-existent amid high U.S. prices and ample available supplies
of cheaper South American grain, traders said.
* Brazilian corn for August-September shipment was offered
at a $37-per-tonne or larger discount to U.S. Gulf corn on a FOB
basis, according to Reuters data.
* Brazil exported 1.7 million tonnes of corn in July, versus
271,600 tonnes in the same month a year ago, according to trade
ministry data.
* Corn crop in Ukraine may be 20 million tonnes at most as
hot weather limited crop potential. USDA
currently estimating the crop at 24 million tonnes.
* Ukraine pledged to give the world grain market two months
notice before any export curbs.
* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were flat to
weaker amid mostly quiet demand.
* Brazilian soybean exports were 4.13 million tonnes, down
15 percent from the prior month but up 10 percent from the same
month a year ago, trade ministry data showed.
* Argentine government official denies rumors that the
country was considering raising soybean export duties.
* U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf were steady with a
weak tone as demand was slow amid uncompetitive U.S. prices.
* Algeria bought 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes milling wheat via
a tender. Wheat likely to be sourced from France, traders said.
* Saudi Arabia seeking to buy 270,000 tonnes hard wheat for
October-November shipment. Tender deadline is Aug. 3.
* Russia's exportable wheat surplus seen between 11 and 15
million tonnes, a government source said. USDA
currently estimating Russian exports at 12 million tonnes.
* USDA export sales report on Thursday expected to show corn
sales last week at a net zero to 200,000 tonnes after net
cancellations the prior week. Wheat sales seen 400,000 to
600,000 tonnes, soybeans 250,000 to 450,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)