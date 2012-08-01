Aug 1 Export premiums for corn at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly flat on Wednesday as demand remained nearly non-existent amid high U.S. prices and ample available supplies of cheaper South American grain, traders said. * Brazilian corn for August-September shipment was offered at a $37-per-tonne or larger discount to U.S. Gulf corn on a FOB basis, according to Reuters data. * Brazil exported 1.7 million tonnes of corn in July, versus 271,600 tonnes in the same month a year ago, according to trade ministry data. * Corn crop in Ukraine may be 20 million tonnes at most as hot weather limited crop potential. USDA currently estimating the crop at 24 million tonnes. * Ukraine pledged to give the world grain market two months notice before any export curbs. * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were flat to weaker amid mostly quiet demand. * Brazilian soybean exports were 4.13 million tonnes, down 15 percent from the prior month but up 10 percent from the same month a year ago, trade ministry data showed. * Argentine government official denies rumors that the country was considering raising soybean export duties. * U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf were steady with a weak tone as demand was slow amid uncompetitive U.S. prices. * Algeria bought 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes milling wheat via a tender. Wheat likely to be sourced from France, traders said. * Saudi Arabia seeking to buy 270,000 tonnes hard wheat for October-November shipment. Tender deadline is Aug. 3. * Russia's exportable wheat surplus seen between 11 and 15 million tonnes, a government source said. USDA currently estimating Russian exports at 12 million tonnes. * USDA export sales report on Thursday expected to show corn sales last week at a net zero to 200,000 tonnes after net cancellations the prior week. Wheat sales seen 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes, soybeans 250,000 to 450,000 tonnes. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)