Aug 7 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast climbed on Tuesday, rising along with a firmer CIF barge basis, supported by tight supplies in the export pipeline, traders said. * Lack of soybeans available from South American suppliers also supporting U.S. Gulf basis values. Stocks in South America are down by about a third from the same point last season. * U.S. soybean export demand, including from top importer China, was quiet as large inverse in the market encouraging buyers to wait for lower prices, traders said. * CIF soybean basis bids jumped on Tuesday as spot supplies were very tight. Limited farmer selling and slow barge movement due to low water on the lower Mississippi River preventing more soybeans from arriving at the Gulf. * CIF soybean values also lifted by the wider spread between spot month futures, which were currently in delivery, and deferred contracts. Nearby CIF basis bids were quoted against new-crop November futures. The August/November spread grew by 16-1/4 cents on Tuesday. * Taiwan's BSPA bought 58,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans in a tender on Tuesday, European traders said. CORN, WHEAT * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were flat to weaker, pressured by dull demand as cheaper grain was available from South America or the Black Sea region, traders said. Feed wheat was also a lower-cost feed alternative, they said. * Spot U.S. Gulf corn offers at least $35 per tonne more expensive than Brazilian corn on a FOB basis, according to Reuters data. * Argentina's corn area may fall 20 percent in the 2012/13 season due to moisture deficits in the grain belt and lower farmer incomes in the 2011/12 season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly steady in quiet trading as cheaper grain was available from rival exporters, traders said. * Russia has limited room to maneuver on grain export limits due to its looming WTO membership and domestic politics. A drought may cut its exportable wheat supply to levels similar to 2010 when Russia banned exports. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by M.D. Golan)