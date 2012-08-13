Aug 13 Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast were flat on Monday, even as futures prices tumbled for a
second straight day, as export demand remained muted amid stiff
competition from rival suppliers, traders said.
* Egypt's GASC bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a
weekend tender, its first since April. U.S. wheat prices were
nearly $40 per tonne more expensive on a FOB basis than winning
bids.
* GASC set a second tender on Monday to buy an unspecified
amount of wheat for late-September shipment, with results due on
Tuesday. Traders said GASC would likely again buy Russian wheat.
* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were about
steady on strong export demand and thin nearby supplies, traders
said.
* China inquired about prices for late 2012 shipments and
may have booked a cargo of U.S. soybeans for Gulf shipment this
autumn, traders said.
* Corn export premiums at the Gulf were flat with a weak
tone amid dull export demand due to high prices.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)