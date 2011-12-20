* Weak dollar, higher crude and stocks buoy grains * Soy gains 4th straight session; corn, wheat extend streaks * Holiday showers not enough for parched South American soy (Adds closing U.S. prices, volume data, weather outlook) By Rod Nickel Dec 20 Grains rose to fresh multiweek highs on Tuesday as encouraging economic signs from Europe improved investor sentiment and dry conditions threatened South American corn and soy yields. Grains took support from a weaker U.S. dollar, which helps U.S. commodities trade more competitively in the export market, and sharply higher crude oil and equities. "I think the South American weather play was yesterday - this had more of a macro feel to me," said Roy Huckabay, analyst at The Linn Group in Chicago. Corn and soybeans touched highs of three and four weeks respectively in volatile trading that fell flat around midday before recovering. "I think it's a consolidation," said Arlan Suderman, market analyst at Farm Futures magazine, of some investors pulling back. "When you look at what we've done, we've gained in the soybeans, corn has had a significant move. "It's (a sentiment of) 'We're supported, we've come a long ways, now let's be more cautious.'" Nearby March corn has added 4 percent so far this week, while front-month soybeans have gained nearly 5 percent since Wednesday's low. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 7-1/2 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $11.44-1/2 a bushel, settling higher for the fourth straight session. March corn gained 6 cents, or 1 percent, to $6.07 a bushel, rising for a third consecutive session. March wheat added 8 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $6.07-3/4 a bushel, touching a two-week top with short-covering support. Wheat rose for the third straight session. Trading volumes continued to thin out ahead of the holidays. Corn and wheat trading was less than half of their 30-day averages, while soybean volume dropped off by about 23 percent from its 30-day average, according to Reuters preliminary data. Investor fears about the debt-riddled euro zone eased for now, lifting major stock indexes and crude oil about 3 percent. A survey from the Munich-based Ifo think-tank found German business morale rose sharply in December, while Spain's financing costs fell sharply at an auction of treasury bills, restoring some investor confidence in the global economic picture. Much-needed rains are expected through Thursday for soybean and corn fields in Argentina and southern Brazil, offering short-term relief from dry conditions as stressful weather returns next week, U.S. meteorologist Drew Lerner of World Weather Inc said Tuesday. "The stress will be back. The majority of crop areas will still be facing potential yield losses if we don't get follow-up rain," Lerner said. Farmers in Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn and No. 3 soy exporter, are still planting soybeans, but the corn crop is more developed. Prices at 2:04 p.m. CST (2004 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 607.00 6.00 1.0% -3.5% CBOT soy 1144.50 7.50 0.7% -17.9% CBOT meal 295.20 2.20 0.8% -20.3% CBOT soyoil 49.38 0.33 0.7% -14.5% CBOT wheat 607.75 8.00 1.3% -23.5% CBOT rice 1399.00 11.50 0.8% 0.0% EU wheat 191.50 3.00 1.6% -24.2% US crude 97.30 3.25 3.5% 6.5% Dow Jones 12,094 328 2.8% 4.5% Gold 1615.25 22.41 1.4% 13.8% Euro/dollar 1.3076 0.0076 0.6% -2.0% Dollar Index 79.8750 -0.3720 -0.5% 1.1% Baltic Freight 1878 -7 -0.4% 5.9% (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Mark Weinraub in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)