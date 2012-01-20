* LatAm weather forecast pressures U.S. soybean futures * Corn, wheat rally late on tight cash markets, fund buying * Wheat ends week up 1.8 pct, snaps two-week down streak (Updates with closing prices, adds new analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Jan 20 U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday on improved prospects for crop-saving rain in corn and soy areas of Argentina and southern Brazil, as well as a sharp drop in crude oil prices, traders said. "The forecast has turned even wetter than Thursday's outlook, and only a few eastern areas (Argentina) appear at risk for lingering dry spots," said Joel Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group. Corn and wheat futures rose, rallying late in the day as funds stepped up their buying amid signs of key technical points and talk of rising demand on the export market. "We cleared a little bit of technical resistance points in corn this week," said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions, a brokerage and commodity market advisory service. "We are starting to open up our export markets a little bit again as well I think those two factors combined to give us some end of the week buying." The U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly export sales report showed wheat sales at a two-month high and corn sales at a one-month high. Both topped analysts' expectations. "Bears are pushing the rains in South America and bulls are pushing the fact you can't buy anything, the cash market is hotter than hell," said Paul Haugens, vice-president for Newedge USA. "Farmers have a lot of money, the market has broken 50 cents or more and they're in no hurry to sell," The market remained focused mainly on the weather in South America after heat and dryness during the past month threatened to limit the size of the harvests and reduce exports from crop powerhouses Argentina and Brazil. "The biggest constraint on price rises is that those production concerns in South America have eased compared with a fortnight ago," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures ended down 10 cents at $11.87 a bushel. CBOT March wheat rose 4-3/4 cents to $6.10-1/2 a bushel after falling to $5.97 earlier in the day. The benchmark CBOT March corn contract rose 5-1/2 cents to $6.11-1/2. Corn prices found support after falling as far as $6.01-1/4 a bushel, which is where they opened the week. Firm cash markets, a sign of rising interest for U.S. supplies, helped spur buying in corn and wheat, traders said. For the week, CBOT soybeans rose 2.2 percent while corn was up 2.3 percent. Wheat gained 1.8 percent, breaking a two-week streak of losses. Private analyst Informa Economics raised its forecast for U.S. 2012 corn plantings by 348,000 acres to 94.748 million on Friday morning. It also trimmed its soybean acreage outlook and raised its wheat seedings view. Argentina's government said on Thursday that there would be losses in late-planted soy areas that have received practically no rain since they were sown. Prices at 2:02 p.m. CST (2002 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 611.50 5.50 0.9% -5.4% CBOT soy 1187.00 -10.00 -0.8% -1.0% CBOT meal 311.90 -3.80 -1.2% 0.8% CBOT soyoil 50.43 -0.63 -1.2% -3.2% CBOT wheat 610.50 4.75 0.8% -6.5% CBOT rice 1453.50 1.00 0.1% -0.5% EU wheat 198.50 0.00 0.0% -2.0% US crude 98.15 -1.93 -1.9% -0.7% Dow Jones 12,691 68 0.5% 3.9% Gold 1664.31 7.52 0.5% 6.4% Euro/dollar 1.2923 -0.0043 -0.3% -0.2% Dollar Index 80.2080 -0.0080 0.0% 0.0% Baltic Freight 862 -31 -3.5% -50.4% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago, Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bob Burgdorfer)