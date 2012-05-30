* Wheat, soybeans fall on weaker macro background * Falling equities, crude, strong dollar burden * Corn mixed on deteriorating U.S. conditions (Updates to include pit settlements, adds new analyst quotes) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 30 U.S. grains tumbled on W ednesday, with wheat dropping for the second straight day to the lowest in about two weeks, as a surging dollar and mounting concerns over Europe's debt crisis triggered a broad commodities sell-off, but corn was firm on weather worries. Spot corn futures declined to a 18-month low but all other corn contracts gained as hot and dry U.S. growing conditions sparked a modest rally led by traders in the pits at the Chicago Board of Trade. Soybeans dropped to a one-week low as declines in other commodities, especially crude oil and metals, pressured the grains complex. "The overall theme of the markets today is the outside market weakness, concerning the euro. The higher dollar and weaker energies are weighing on commodities in general," said Greg Grow, analyst at Archer Financial Services. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose to its highest since September 2010 amid the euro zone banking crisis and slow growth in China, making dollar-priced commodities expensive for importers. The dollar typically has an inverse price relationship with commodities. Since commodities are priced in dollars, a stronger U.S. currency boosts costs for importers. "It's a risk-off attitude," said Citigroup grains analyst Sterling Smith. "Pick a country in Europe and pick a problem. The Spanish banking crisis seems to be the most acute issue and that is creating a situation where commodities in general are selling off along with equity markets." CBOT July soybeans finished 13-1/2 cents lower at $13.73-1/4 per bushel while July wheat settled 3 cents lower at $6.53-3/4. Corn for July delivery ended down 3 cents at $5.59-1/2 per bushel, lowest since December 2010, on lackluster demand for old-crop supplies while the September and December contracts rose on a larger-than-expected downgrade in U.S. crop conditions. Still, the gains could be short-lived, with cooler temperatures and showers forecast, which should provide relief to the parched crop. Corn had traded lower in the electronic Globex platform before turning higher at the open of CBOT pit trading. Since last week when the CME Group instituted a new 21-hour trading day, electronic trading in grains begins at 5 p.m. CDT ( 2200 GMT) a nd runs until 2 p.m. the next day while trading in the pits runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Corn turned higher "on the combination of the crop conditions and the exhaustion of selling interest," said Jefferies Bache analyst Shawn McCambridge. "But it's not unusual for crop conditions to decline this early in the growing season, especially when conditions were so ideal coming out of planting." The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report on Tuesday said that 72 percent of the crop was in good-to-excellent condition, down 5 percentage points from a week ago. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the crop's rating to drop 2 to 4 percentage points. U.S. corn and soybean crops now need an urgent round of rain and there are some forecasters calling for showers in the Midwest this week. Rain is also seen in portions of the lower Midwest, providing critical relief to stressed corn crops in those areas, although more will be needed to foster development. Traders said rain was unlikely to penetrate the dry subsoils that were slowing soybean emergence. Prices at 2:35 p.m. CDT (1935 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 559.50 -3.00 -0.5% -13.5% CBOT soy 1373.25 -13.50 -1.0% 14.6% CBOT meal 409.90 -2.60 -0.6% 32.5% CBOT soyoil 49.69 -0.48 -1.0% -4.6% CBOT wheat 653.75 -3.00 -0.5% 0.2% CBOT rice 1426.50 1.50 0.1% -2.3% EU wheat 210.50 -1.00 -0.5% 4.0% US crude 87.51 -3.25 -3.6% -11.5% Dow Jones 12,434 -147 -1.2% 1.8% Gold 1565.04 10.50 0.7% 0.1% Euro/dollar 1.2376 -0.011 -0.9% -4.4% Dollar Index 83.0320 0.5520 0.7% 3.6% Baltic Freight 950 -36 -3.7% -45.3% (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Alison Birrane and David Gregorio)