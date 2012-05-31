* Corn, soy post biggest monthly loss since September * Wheat slips, falls for six out of seven sessions (Updates to close of U.S. pit trading, adds new analyst quotes) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 31 U.S. soybeans hit a two-month low o n T hursday and posted their biggest monthly decline since September as investors liquidated positions on worries of slowing global economic growth and as rain fell in the top U.S. Midwest growing region. At the Chicago Board of Trade, month-end selling also pressured wheat futures. They fell more than 1 percent as the U.S. harvest advanced, resulting in a narrow monthly loss -- the fourth straight month of declines. Corn futures plunged 12.3 percent for May, the biggest drop in nine months. "It's the end of the month and funds always take profits," said Tim Hannagan, analyst at PFG Best in Chicago. Many commodities are under pressure from an escalating euro zone debt crisis, which has stoked investor worries over its possible impact on the global economy. Crude oil remained on pace for its worst month in two years. "Open interest is flagging south. It's a risk-off type of business," said Don Roose, grains analyst at U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "We're in a bear market and we need something to happen for that to change." Scattered showers fell on Thursday in the western and central Midwest and more rains are forecast in the Midwest and Delta regions later this week, with the moisture needed to ensure rapid early growth of the corn and soy crops. "You always sell rain and buy a dry forecast," Hannagan said. Large speculators, including hedge funds, built a record-large net long position in soybeans in early May but have reduced their net long for three straight weeks, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed. Soybean futures for July delivery finished 33-1/4 cents, or 2.4 percent, lower at $13.40 per bushel, declining 10.7 percent for the month. But soybeans and corn futures were approaching oversold conditions, according to technical charts, and could be poised for a bounce as investment funds buy back into the market at the start of a new month. Some deferred corn contracts gained on ideas that Midwest rains will be insufficient to slow the deterioration of the developing corn crop, but July corn futures settled 4-1/4 cents lower at $5.55-1/4, near a 17-month low hit this week. "Although bears remain in control in the corn futures market right now, their hold is looking a bit tenuous amid Midwest moisture concerns," Richard Brock, analyst at Brock Associates, cautioned in a note to clients. CBOT July wheat dropped 10 cents to $6.43-3/4 a bushel, a two-week low. The contract has fallen in six of the past seven sessions, as improved weather in Australia and Russia eased supply concerns. The harvest is progressing in the No. 1 U.S. wheat state of Kansas, and reports of good yields in some areas weighed on grain prices. "It is continuation of selling that we saw overnight, and globally equity markets are weak as well," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ. "Generally, it is a little bit risk-off today." Prices at 2:46 p.m. CDT (1946 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 555.25 -4.25 -0.8% -14.1% CBOT soy 1340.00 -33.25 -2.4% 11.8% CBOT meal 394.50 -15.40 -3.8% 27.5% CBOT soyoil 49.20 -0.49 -1.0% -5.5% CBOT wheat 643.75 -10.00 -1.5% -1.4% CBOT rice 1422.50 -4.00 -0.3% -2.6% EU wheat 211.25 0.50 0.2% 4.3% US crude 86.64 -1.18 -1.3% -12.3% Dow Jones 12,446 26 0.2% 1.9% Gold 1563.86 1.96 0.1% 0.0% Euro/dollar 1.2369 0.0004 0.0% -4.4% Dollar Index 83.0290 0.0110 0.0% 3.6% Baltic Freight 923 -27 -2.8% -46.9% (Editing by Dale Hudson)