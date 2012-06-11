(Refiles to fix punctuation in headline; no change to text) * Corn turns down as equities sink * Equities rally fizzles after Spain rescue deal * Dry U.S. weather worrisome for corn/soy crops * Positioning ahead of USDA's June report * Some rains overnight in Midwest, more needed By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, June 11 U.S. corn slipped 1 percent on M onday, posting its biggest one-day drop in two weeks as rain brought a slim promise of improved Midwest crop conditions and investors fretted over the euro zone debt crisis. Corn collapsed from early highs and reversed three straight sessions of gains as traders digested the impact of a euro zone deal to shore up Spain's banks. Futures rose over 8 percent last week to a two-week high, posting their biggest one-week advance in over a year. Soybeans reversed early gains as well and ended lower, while wheat closed firm but below the session highs. Investors were dealing with the ongoing global economic turmoil, Tuesday's June supply/demand report to be released by the U.S. government and the early stages of a U.S. weather market that is beginning to rattle corn prices. "A second weather front dumped up to 2 inches of rain in northwest Missouri overnight and right now that front is hovering over the southern half of Illinois and that's pressuring the corn market," said Jerrod Kitt, analyst for The Linn Group. Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures were down 6 cents at $5.92, July soybeans were down 1-1/2 at $14.24-3/4 and CBOT wheat for July delivery was up 1/4 cent at $6.30-1/2. WEATHER CONCERNS MOUNTING Despite the overnight rain, forecasts for the next couple of weeks suggest that hot, dry weather could further threaten U.S. crop prospects. Dry weather stress on the U.S. corn and soybean crops is expected to continue for at least the next two weeks, trimming production potential, an agricultural meteorologist said on Monday. "Soil moisture deficits will grow so it's not a good forecast for the Midwest," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. "It was a warm and dry weekend," he said. "Now through Tuesday about 75 to 80 percent of the Midwest will receive 0.40 inch of rain or less, then it turns dry again," Dee said. Dee said temperatures would cool to the 70s F and lower 80s F this week then warm into the 80s F and low 90s F by the weekend through next week. Hot and dry weather around the U.S. Midwest has put the U.S. corn and soybean crops under stress, particularly in southern areas where early-seeded crops were more mature than usual, analysts said. The U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly crop ratings survey was expected to show that U.S. corn was rated 68 percent in good to excellent condition as of Sunday, down 4 percentage points from a week earlier, according to the average estimate in a Reuters survey. USDA was expected to rate the soybean crop 63 percent good to excellent, according to the survey of 12 analysts. A week ago, soybeans were rated 65 percent good to excellent. The government will release its latest estimate of U.S. crop conditions at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday afternoon. USDA REPORT ON FRONT BURNER A significant portion of Monday's trade was tied to position-squaring before the release at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT) on Tuesday of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's June supply and demand report and winter wheat production report. An average of analysts' estimates indicated USDA would trim its outlook for U.S. wheat, corn and soybean ending stocks for old and new-crop marketing years and lower its outlook for 2012 U.S. winter wheat production. Prices at 2:00 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 592.00 -6.00 -1.0% -8.4% CBOT soy 1424.75 -1.50 -0.1% 18.9% CBOT meal 428.00 -1.80 -0.4% 38.3% CBOT soyoil 49.74 0.28 0.6% -4.5% CBOT wheat 630.50 0.25 0.0% -3.4% CBOT rice 1405.50 0.50 0.0% -3.8% EU wheat 209.75 0.25 0.1% 3.6% US crude 82.40 -1.69 -2.0% -16.6% Dow Jones 12,496 -58 -0.5% 2.3% Gold 1597.69 3.65 0.2% 2.2% Euro/dollar 1.2498 -0.0157 -1.2% -3.5% Dollar Index 82.5160 0.0050 0.0% 2.9% Baltic Freight 884 7 0.8% -49.1% (Reporting by Sam Nelson. Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago.)