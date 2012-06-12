* USDA leaves unchanged its US corn stocks forecasts * USDA trims its outlook for wheat and soy stocks * USDA's winter wheat production above average estimates * Forecasters see improved U.S. crop weather (Updates prices to reflect close of U.S. pit trading) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, June 12 U.S. corn fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest slide in two weeks, in reaction to forecasters predicting more rain in the Midwest grain belt and to the U.S. government keeping corn stocks unchanged. Traders had expected a reduction in stocks. Rain will help the corn crop after two weeks of hot, dry conditions. A bumper corn crop is needed to replenish razor-thin U.S. stocks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's supply-demand report Tuesday morning also pressured corn prices. The report was released for the first time when the markets were open, including the open outcry platform in Chicago. Soybeans rose after USDA trimmed its projection of U.S. ending stocks due to brisk export demand, but moved lower on bearish weather forecasts, only to recoup losses and close higher. Wheat fell after the agency's U.S. winter wheat production estimate exceeded analysts' forecasts. Declines increased later in the session. Corn traded lower prior to the release of the government's report at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT). Prices turned higher briefly before sliding on the bearish stocks data and bearish weather forecasts. "I think the ending stocks numbers will hold steady for now, unless we see a big increase in China's imports. They may bump up the feed side of corn usage because of the wide spread now between wheat and corn and that may show up in the June 29th quarterly stocks report," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst for Jefferies Bache. Chicago Board of Trade corn for July delivery was down 8 cents at $5.84 a bushel, July soybeans were up 10-1/4 at $14.35 and wheat for July delivery was down 14-1/2 cents at $6.16. "The lack of any change for the corn is the biggest surprise for the fact that USDA is going to wait yet another month to put a realistic corn-for-feed number out there," said Rich Nelson, director of research for Allendale Inc. "What they did was drop exports and raise ethanol, and that's what we have to work with." USDA's report put this season's U.S. corn supply at 851 million bushels, unchanged from its May estimate but still a 16-year low. Next year's stocks were seen to more than double at 1.881 billion bushels. The numbers were a little above an average of analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll. In contrast, USDA made a slight downward revision in its outlook for wheat and soybean ending stocks for both old- and new-crop marketing years, but the revisions were close to the analyst averages. The government pegged 2012 U.S. winter wheat production at 1.684 billion bushels, above the average of analysts' estimates of 1.639 billion but below the government's May estimate of 1.694 billion. VOLATILE EARLY US WEATHER MARKET Agricultural meteorologists on Tuesday boosted their forecasts for rainfall in the U.S. Corn Belt. Dry weather last week in the U.S. Midwest led to lower condition ratings for the corn and soybeans and was beginning to trim prospects for this year's production. Now, Corn Belt weather forecasts have improved with more rain expected over the next two weeks than previously predicted, an agricultural meteorologist said. "It was a little wetter than expected yesterday in southern Illinois and Missouri with 0.25 inch to 1.00 inch," said Kyle Tapley, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. "The Midwest looks dry for a few days, but by Thursday and Friday there will be good rains in the north of 0.50 inch to 2.00 inches." Tapley said the six- to 10-day outlook for the Midwest likewise turned wetter, with above-average precipitation expected next week in the north but the south and eastern Midwest still dry. "Overall, a little more favorable outlook today than we saw yesterday," Tapley said. The rains would benefit crop growth but some pockets of dryness will remain. Prices at 1:54 p.m. CDT (1854 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 584.00 -8.00 -1.4% -9.7% CBOT soy 1435.00 10.25 0.7% 19.7% CBOT meal 433.00 5.00 1.2% 39.9% CBOT soyoil 49.72 -0.02 0.0% -4.5% CBOT wheat 616.00 -14.50 -2.3% -5.6% CBOT rice 1410.00 4.50 0.3% -3.5% EU wheat 206.25 -3.50 -1.7% 1.9% US crude 83.36 0.65 0.8% -15.7% Dow Jones 12,528 117 0.9% 2.5% Gold 1606.19 11.24 0.7% 2.7% Euro/dollar 1.2493 0.0028 0.2% -3.5% Dollar Index 82.4490 -0.0660 -0.1% 2.8% Baltic Freight 893 9 1.0% -48.6% (Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)