(Adds closing prices, analyst comment)
* Corn sets two-week high as export sales top estimates
* Soybeans touch one-week high
* Private exporters strike deals to sell U.S. soyoil -USDA
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Nov 23 U.S. grain futures rose to
multi-week highs on Friday as weakness in the U.S. dollar gave
commodities a boost and weekly export sales topped expectations.
Corn futures touched a two-week intraday high after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said U.S. export sales last week were
958,600 tonnes, well above analysts' estimates for 300,000 to
450,000 tonnes.
Wheat export sales of 657,500 tonnes were above estimates
for 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes, and soybean sales of 543,600
tonnes were within expectations.
Weakness in the dollar helped support gains because a
declining dollar makes commodities priced in dollars more
affordable for buyers using other currencies.
"The dollar's getting pounded," said Jason Britt, president
of Central States Commodities. "The grain markets are obviously
getting some pretty decent news."
January soybeans set a one-week high and closed up 0.8
percent to $14.18-3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade.
December wheat gained 0.3 percent to $8.47-3/4 a bushel,
while December corn jumped 0.6 percent to $7.45-1/2 a
bushel.
Trading hours were abbreviated following the Thanksgiving
holiday Thursday in the United States, the world's top grain
exporter.
U.S. traders have been keeping a close eye on demand because
they already have a good understanding of supplies following an
early harvest this autumn in the United States.
Traders were waiting for an improvement in demand for U.S.
wheat since supplies have tightened in other exporting countries
like Australia and Ukraine.
Demand was "surprisingly good for corn and wheat," said
Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions. "We
definitely needed something to give us a boost and finally we
have seen that."
Ukraine's grain traders are ready to halt milling wheat
exports on an informal basis, as they approach a critical limit,
in order to protect the domestic market after a poor harvest,
the agriculture ministry said on Friday.
Exports of milling wheat have reached 5.2 million tonnes so
far this season, said the ministry, which previously agreed to
allow traders to ship abroad no more than 5.5 million tonnes.
Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk held a meeting with
traders on Friday at which they expressed readiness to curtail
milling wheat exports, the ministry said in a statement.
Demand also has stayed solid for soybean oil, as private
exporters struck a deal to sell 20,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean
oil to unknown destination for delivery during the 2012/13
marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday.
Prices at 1:23 p.m. CST (1922 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 745.50 4.50 0.6% 15.3%
CBOT soy 1418.75 10.50 0.8% 18.4%
CBOT meal 428.60 0.70 0.2% 38.5%
CBOT soyoil 49.04 0.51 1.1% -5.9%
CBOT wheat 847.75 2.50 0.3% 29.9%
CBOT rice 1503.50 20.50 1.4% 2.9%
EU wheat 269.50 -0.75 -0.3% 33.1%
US crude 88.26 0.88 1.0% -10.7%
Dow Jones 13,010 173 1.4% 6.5%
Gold 1751.30 22.25 1.3% 12.0%
Euro/dollar 1.2974 0.0091 0.7% 0.2%
Dollar Index 80.2180 -0.7140 -0.9% 0.0%
Baltic Freight 1090 6 0.6% -37.3%
(Reporting By Tom Polansek; Editing by Marguerita Choy and John
Wallace)