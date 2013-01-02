* Stumbles on lack of follow through during strong open * Favorable biodiesel credits lift soyoil * Soyoil posts biggest one day advance in over 4 months (Updates prices to reflect Wednesday's CBOT close) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, Jan 2 U.S. grains tumbled on Wednesday, led by a 3-percent slump in wheat prices, as a rebound in the dollar wiped out early gains fueled by U.S. lawmakers acting to prevent massive tax increases and spending cuts. Soyoil was the only market that held strong throughout the first trading day of 2013, supported by U.S. lawmakers extending a tax credit for biodiesel through 2013 at a cost of more than $2 billion. A firming trend for the dollar after its initial drop added pressure to grain futures. The dollar index had traded nearly a half percent lower early on Wednesday but recovered to trade up 0.15 percent as of 1:00 p.m. CST (1900 GMT). The dollar has an inverse price relationship with grains as any strengthening of the greenback would make U.S. commodities cost more in foreign currencies, affecting exports from the world's largest exporter of corn, soybeans and wheat. "It was a bit disappointing with the strong start but it was quickly evident there was no follow through," said Shawn McCambridge, an analyst for Prudential Commodities. "When the outside markets began stalling and the dollar started recovering, we reverted to the fundamentals of poor demand for grains." In initial dealings, soybeans rose 1 percent, led by a nearly 3 percent rally in soyoil because the fiscal legislation included continuation of favorable tax perks for the biodiesel industry. January soyoil leaped to a three-week high after the lawmakers included a $1 a gallon tax credit for biodiesel that will run through 2013 at a cost of more than $2 billion. Soyoil posted the biggest one-day percentage advance in over four months. The credit was one of an eclectic mix of handouts, take backs and special-interest tax breaks included by Congress in the last-minute deal to avoid the automatic spending cuts and tax increases that otherwise would have begun the year. The new legislation boosted gold to a two-week peak, drove crude oil higher and the U.S. stock market rose nearly 2 percent. Chicago Board of Trade January soyoil was up 2.77 percent, or 1.36 cents per lb, at 50.52 cents, January soybeans were down 13-1/4 cents per bushel at $14.05-1/2. CBOT March corn slipped 7-1/2 cents to $6.90-3/4 per bushel and March wheat was down 23 at $7.55. Grain markets had been closed New Year's Day and reopened at 9:30 a.m. CST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday. MARKETS CHOPPY AFTER ANNUAL GAINS IN 2012 Wheat posted the biggest gain last year among the 19 commodities in the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index , soaring 19.2 percent despite falling for three straight months and tumbling 7.9 percent in December alone. Traders were concerned about unfavorable weather affecting wheat crops from Australia to Europe throughout the year and the drought in the U.S. winter wheat growing regions. Soybeans were the second-best gainer, up 18.4 percent. Corn rose 8 percent, notching its fourth straight year of gains despite ending 2012 with a five-month losing streak. Corn and soybeans set record highs last year due to the drought, despite a rapid planting pace in the spring after an unseasonably mild winter. Wheat was pressured by poor export demand for U.S. supplies on Monday and soybeans dropped on favorable crop weather in South America. On Monday, the markets had found support in thin New Year's Eve volume on hopes that lawmakers in Washington found a solution to avert the so-called fiscal cliff. Failure to reach a deal could have weakened the global economy and further roiled demand for U.S. commodities. Wheat, corn and soybeans have outperformed the CRB, which was down 3.3 percent for the year. Prices at 2:27 p.m. CST (2026 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 690.75 -7.50 -1.1% 6.8% CBOT soy 1405.50 -13.25 -0.9% 17.3% CBOT meal 407.10 -13.50 -3.2% 31.6% CBOT soyoil 50.52 1.36 2.8% -3.0% CBOT wheat 755.25 -22.75 -2.9% 15.7% CBOT rice 1475.50 -10.50 -0.7% 1.0% EU wheat 251.50 1.25 0.5% 24.2% US crude 92.87 1.05 1.1% -6.0% Dow Jones 13,347 243 1.9% 9.2% Gold 1687.59 13.05 0.8% 7.9% Euro/dollar 1.3175 -0.0029 -0.2% 1.8% Dollar Index 79.8500 0.0810 0.1% -0.4% Baltic Freight 698 -1 -0.1% -59.8% (Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago and Chuck Abbott in Washington; Editing by Nick Zieminski)